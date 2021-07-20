MICHELE WINTER
I was in attendance at the 14 July Frederick County Board of Supervisors meeting and would like to address some concerns that may be of public service.
Supervisor McCarthy informed attendees that FEMA would soon be going door to door in Frederick County neighborhoods, but he had no idea why. So, I did an online search. FEMA is going to individual homes to assist with the COVID-19 vaccine push. We are in a pandemic, and rates of COVID infection are increasing rapidly among an unvaccinated population, putting the public at greater risk. Note that nearly 100% of the infected are those not already vaccinated. This means the vaccinations are working.
It’s the Board of Supervisors’ job to keep current on public health and safely issues, especially during a worldwide crisis. Sadly, no other supervisor was able to assist Mr. McCarthy with his lack of knowledge about the FEMA workers, a missed opportunity to keep constituents informed and, honestly, a gross dereliction of duty, particularly for a Supervisor with a law degree.
Supervisor Graber warned attendees that COVID-19 vaccines were not FDA approved. Mr. Graber, they have not been approved yet but are in the process of being approved. The vaccines were trial tested before their public distribution and were given emergency authorization because so many people were dying, to date over 600,000, close to the number of people who died during the Civil War. Last year, while vaccines were being vetted, your party’s President was recommending bleach and hydroxychloroquine as a cure, so I don’t understand your concern about the FDA not keeping pace with your timetable for full approval. The agency must follow The Scientific Process (which is taught in the Virginia State Public School System), not to include grandstanding at a public podium while tossing out quack theories and other misinformation. Mr. Graber, you’re a fire department medic, not a PhD physician-scientist-immunologist in Infectious Diseases. Know your place, and your job description.
I thought the Board treated the public like children in not allowing them to vote for a new aquatic park facility in Frederick County. If you’ve ever wondered what voter suppression looked like, now you know. Yet the Board had no compunction about approving an industrial “park” that would hurt quality of life and property values for homeowners nearby. The public’s pleas frustratingly fell on deaf ears.
Voters in all districts might want to strongly consider replacing the current lock-step Board with candidates who can bring sensible ideas to the table that focus on the public’s welfare rather than Board members’ personal political agendas involving a plethora of lightning rod nonsense like pronouns and privies and sanctuary cities. Such Board items are an insult to everyone’s intelligence, particularly as they pertain to what we already learned in the 5th grade. They are meant to inflame, distract, and manipulate. This behavior can and should stop, at the ballot box.
Republicans seem to have no plan except disruption, distraction, and denial. That's the plan, and they fundraise on it.
I know it's tough when not everyone will follow the "correct" lock-step, isn't it. It's hard to see that not everyone enjoys a good, hearty breakfast of MSM blue pill swill, daring instead to read opposing opinions and make our own decisions. Freedom is so overrated! If only there were some way to make everyone fall in line...
Exactly, indeed.
Liberty, at least study your topic more. No vaccine is 100%
They are not vaccines - https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/covid-19-mrna-shots-are-legally-not-vaccines. It is also apparent that they don't work on democrat state lawmakers - https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/two-more-texas-democrats-test-positive-covid-19-n1274323
"They are not vaccines"
Oh Boy
Vaccines aren't vaccines, black is white, up is down, your dog isn't a canine, your cat's not a feline, your children aren't your kids (well, possible I guess).
The referenced website purports to react to "when the $hit hits the fan" and is the fantasy nightmare of one James Wesley Rawles, author of the Patriots series of post-apocalyptic psychosis and dozens of survivalist books available online including "How to Survive the End of the World as We Know It" for which the first Amazon review admits is "not very good" and the next describes as "more of a toy than a serious prepping guide."
Rawles is, of course, a staunch 2nd Amendment radical and currently lives on a "secret ranch" with his personal arsenal and 3 years' worth of dried food. He is a central guru in American Redoubt, a Christian survivalist movement which is considered a factor in the right radical drift of Idaho politics. The whole thing is a perfect example of the theatre of the absurd, quoting a ridiculous online reference from the bizarro world of the paranoid radical right in our local media newspaper, already complicit as a venue for suspicious misinformation and the subconscious desire to return to a thankfully extinct America of frontier heroes and gunslinging survivalists. What a world!!
Please go volunteer over at the Emergency Room. They are in desperate need of people who aren’t afraid of the virus to walk around and talk to the sick to keep them company while they struggle to breathe. Since that’s all just psychosomatic, you’ll be fine Liberty and they could really use your help.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Exactly!
