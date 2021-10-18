The Frederick County School board's duties, according to the Frederick County Public Schools website, include “appointing the superintendent of schools; setting the policies, guidelines, and procedures to ensure the proper administration of the school division; being responsible for the school division's financial matters; ensuring that school laws are properly explained, enforced and observed; managing the property of the school division and providing necessary school buildings; appraising the effectiveness with which the schools are achieving the educational purposes of the board; and adopting goals and objectives for each aspect of the school system's operation.”
That description states that the School Board is to provide oversight of the Frederick County school policies and finances. However, many members of the current board and those before them have appeared to rubber-stamp what the school leadership wants.
John Lamanna, former chairman of the school board, is running again in the Stonewall district. Dr. Lamanna was a member of the Equity Taskforce and the School Board Chairman when the Deep Equity program was approved by the School Board. It was clear to me that the remaining members did not do their homework before their votes, given what I know after researching the deep equity program produced by the Corwin company. I have confirmed that all Frederick County school teachers have had this training from an FCPS staff member.
FCPS has been given more money each year than the year before despite modest increases in student enrollments and yet required school maintenance is not always being done and teachers are not being given adequate raises. Why not? What are the schools spending their money on? Without a required line-item budget no one knows, and the school board cannot analyze that question. The board has not requested this information from the schools even though it is their job to be responsible for school financial matters.
Whenever critical questions are asked, or pushback is given to school requests, the charges of not caring about or supporting the schools and teachers are bantered about. It is precisely because we do care about the schools and teachers that we ask these questions. The Board of Supervisors is often blamed for why teachers do not get raises. The supervisors only approve the money the schools receive from the county. It is the schools who decide how the money is spent.
I have had children in the Frederick County schools since 2006. I have loved all the schools my children have attended. It is for that reason that I want School Board members who will hold the school leadership accountable and make sure that the money is spent accurately and not wasted so that necessary school maintenance is completed and teachers are paid competitively. I also want to make sure that what my child is taught is historically accurate and fair.
For those reasons, I support candidates who will question and understand what they are voting to approve. I support Miles Adkins, Tim Stowe, and Linda Martin for School Board.
Lisa Callanan
Stephens City
