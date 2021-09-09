Over the next several years, the City of Winchester will undergo significant transformations in the areas of education, economic development, housing, transportation and the need to ensure that progress and change provide equal opportunities for all within our lovely community. Anticipating, negotiating and managing these transformations requires leadership, content knowledge, experience, business acumen and strength of character. Richard Bell possesses these traits, and for this reason I strongly support Richard Bell as Ward 1 Candidate for City Council and encourage fellow citizens to do likewise.
Richard has outlined a strategic, common sense, relevant, and manageable set of priorities and has the experience and expertise to work with others to advance these priorities from ideas to implementation. Richard’s priorities reflect the essential components for the health and progress of our city, including: continued advancement of educational opportunities for children and adult learners; economic and community growth (which he distinguishes as “smart growth”); availability and affordability of housing; and community collaboration. Richard also boldly identifies areas for improvement, calling for added investment in our city’s green spaces, parks and trails and public transit to/from our regional community college, which is currently lacking.
As a board member of Winchester Public Schools, Richard was involved in the construction of the new John Kerr Elementary School and the advancement of the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Center. The latter is among the most innovative endeavors in technical and career education within the Commonwealth by promoting education and training for both adolescent and adult learners — a particularly forward thinking idea as our nation seeks to “retrain” its workforce for a 21st century economy.
It’s great that his opponent recently endorsed the Shihadeh Center concepts of apprenticeships and business and education collaboration, but these are areas that Richard has already advanced through his efforts on the school board. Richard’s acumen as a business owner and board member of the Top of Virginia Chamber are needed as our city seeks to balance needs with fiscal realities.
Finally, Richard has served in numerous volunteer and appointed roles and recognizes the importance of the multitude of not-for-profit agencies serving the less fortunate and at-risk individuals among us. His focus on community improvements include reducing “food deserts,” advancing infrastructure investments and promoting volunteerism.
Join me in supporting Richard Bell for Ward 1 City Council.
Mark H. Merrill is a resident of Winchester
