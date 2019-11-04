Tuesday is everyone’s opportunity to make your voice heard by coming out to vote. I am Mike Lake and I’m running for reelection for the School Board in the Gainesboro District.
Our schools are achieving amazing goals with full state accreditation, rising SOL scores, rising SOQ ratings, and increasing on-time graduation rates. Inspire 2025 is a community- and parent-involved initiative that helps the school division better prepare our students for whatever their pursuits after school might be. The enrollment figures for CTE (Career & Technical Education) and dual enrollment are at record levels as students are taking full advantage of the opportunities offered by the schools.
This past year’s senior classes collected more than $5.6 million in scholarships. Those same seniors also went away from our high schools with certifications in technical areas such as HVAC repair, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, auto repair, dental hygiene, and studies leading towards nursing. We had several seniors collect their Associate’s Degree from Lord Fairfax Community College before graduating from our high schools; this is what the dual enrollment program offers.
I’m proud of our school division and all its accomplishments and proud to have played a part in those successes. We need to continue to keep our schools safe for both the students and our staff. We need to provide a living wage for our staff, which means they should make a salary that allows them to live right here in Frederick County. We need to continue to address the over-crowding in our schools that has come about due to the growth in our county. And, we need to do everything we can to address employee shortages in all areas of the school division’s operation.
I’d like to bring focus to the area of Special Education. We need to make the appropriate investment in the lives of our young people who face challenges, whether those challenges be physical or mental. The initiative “No Child Left Behind,” now called “Every Student Succeeds,” are appropriately named. We must give every student in Frederick County the opportunity to reach their full potential. We are a kind and caring community, and we must succeed in the area of Special Education.
I hope everyone will come out and vote Tuesday. I want to continue contributing to the success of our educational system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.