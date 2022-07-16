In the West Virginia v. EPA decision, the Supreme Court majority ignored the harmful health impacts of carbon pollution.
The court majority in essence declared these harmful health impacts are not their responsibility. The court decided to abort a “nationwide transition away from the use of coal,” according to the majority opinion, despite asserting that this transition “may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day.'”
The court appointed “itself — instead of Congress or the expert agency — the decision maker on climate policy,” and effectively terminated a “sensible solution” to this crisis, the dissenting opinion states. After appointing itself “decision maker on climate policy,” the court washed their hands of its health harms.
The American Medical Association (AMA) denounced this court’s ruling. The AMA warned this ruling “deal(s) a blow to public health” by “restrict(ing) the ability of the EPA to effectively regulate the greenhouse-gas emissions.”
The AMA previously warned that “patients are already facing adverse health impacts of climate change, from heat-related injuries, vector-borne diseases, air pollution from wildfires, worsening seasonal allergies and storm related illnesses.”
This court’s decision will harm our health. University of Virginia anesthesiologist, Dr. Matthew Meyers, in Scientific American, “calculated that 200,000 lives” will be lost annually with continued U.S. coal use. Dr. Meyers, concurred with the AMA, warning that this decision “narrow(s) the federal government’s ability to protect its citizens’ health.”
Climate change is harming our health now. The recent Yellowstone floods prompted Stanford scientist Liz Hadley to warn, “The magnitude and rate of (climate) change right now are way beyond anything we humans have seen.”
Last year’s unprecedented Pacific Northwest heat wave killed more than 1,000 people. This record heat wave “would have been virtually impossible without climate change,” according to meteorologist Dr. Philip.
The court did not listen to these scientists, meteorologists, nor medical organizations.
Instead of listening to these experts, “The court appoints itself — … — the decision maker on climate policy,” as Justice Kagan wrote in dissent. The Justice continued, “I cannot think of many things more frightening.” “Whatever else this court may know about, it does not have a clue about how to address climate change,” this Justice warned.
Of course, perhaps scientists and clinicians could encourage Congress to reclaim pollution regulation from the courts, thereby protecting our health. For example, Congress could pass a revenue neutral carbon fee and dividend plan, such as recommended by many economists and the Citizens Climate Lobby. This fee could help cover the costs that fossil fuel pollution has on our health, on our economy and on our environment. This fee and dividend could ease our transition to a cleaner, healthier future.
Like many health organizations, The AMA has promised, “to help halt global climate change and the devastating health harms that it is sure to bring… protect(ing) public health.”
In calling, “‘climate change is the crisis of the day,’” the court is correct. Unfortunately, their decision in WV v EPA harms our present and future health. Unfortunately, this court’s hands are forever stained by fossil fuel pollution.
Nick Snow is a resident of Boyce.
