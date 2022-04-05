By MICHAEL REA
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation as the newest Associate Supreme Court Justice is a fait accompli, now that Senator Susan Collins (R-MA) has announced her support for confirmation.
You may recall that Republican lawmakers vowed to treat her with respect and to conduct an orderly hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Of course, most of the Republicans on the Committee took this announcement as a signal to do just the opposite.
Truly, not too many Republican legislators can resist the primal urge to prove to their constituents that they are more hypocritical than the next Republican. Thus, Senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn, John Cronyn, and Lindsey Graham all competed to be as offensive and disruptive as possible during their interrogation of Jackson. Their antics prompted Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) to accuse his Republican colleagues of “Jackassery.” Of course, that did not prevent Senator Sasse from announcing that he would not support Jackson’s confirmation.
Still, one has to be grateful for the fact that the Republicans agreed to participate in the hearings at all rather than resisting the process on the basis that President Biden should not be permitted the opportunity to nominate a Supreme Court justice as the next presidential election is less than three years away.
When Jackson takes her seat on the Supreme Court it will be a historic occasion as we will see the most diverse court in the nation’s history. In that regard, the Democratic Party talks a lot about the need for a diverse court. If that is truly their goal, some thought should be given to irreligiousness. Every nominee to the Court in my memory has been asked about the depth of their faith and every nominee has eagerly testified that their faith runs deep.
It is quite clear that each justice on the Court, including soon-to-be-justice Jackson, considers themselves to be a true believer in a supreme being. However, a great many people in this country are irreligious, whether atheists, agnostic, or simply indifferent to matters of faith. Isn’t it time for those millions in this country to have a voice on the highest court in the land?
