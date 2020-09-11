ROBIN YOUNG
Despite everything that is going on, we may want to spare a moment today, on 9/11, to remember the dead, the heroes, the first responders, the iron workers and the way Americans bonded in the wake of that awfulness. Everyone of us has special memories.
If I may, I’d like to direct your attention to the Laurel Highland of the Allegheny Mountains in Pennsylvania, to the farmer’s field where United Flight 93 crashed. Aware they and their aircraft were part of the terrorists’ attack plan for the day, these forty-four Americans took a vote, and then went after the hijackers. Rather than become part of the terror, they chose to crash the plane and lose their lives. Average Americans, fighting back. After a vote.
We here in the DC Metro are used to monuments with lots of stone and water. I had the opportunity to go to Shanksville, to this national memorial site a couple years back. It’s quiet, green and not your average monument.
Most of the grounds are planted in native wildflowers and bees and butterflies abound. The walkway leads to a wall with the names of the crew and the passengers, those famous for their, “Let’s Roll.” In walking to the names, you walk the length of that airplane and the scar on the earth.
That low black wall delineates the public walkway from the pit where the plane plowed into the earth, crashing so hard the shock wave was felt for 12 miles. Full of jet fuel for the flight to San Francisco, it set hundreds of acres of forest on fire. It is graded to a flat meadow now, planted with the wildflowers, exuding a simple dignity as the death site and cemetery of the lost souls and atomized remains. Peacefulness now prevails, and, not only admiration for heroes, but sorrow for their untimely deaths.
There are two entries to the monument, and the one for these two walls begins in a plaza where wreaths are laid by the nations who lost people on that plane, and speeches are made because the backdrop is impressive. Today, at 11 a.m., I’m guessing this is where the livestream of the simple, short commemoration ceremony will take place and dominate the news cycle: both Biden and Trump will attend. Together or separately, we shall see. Please spare a moment for the Flight 93 Memorial service today.
The other entrance features outlooks to the nearby mountains, giving the visitor an appreciation of the treacherous terrain through which the plane came down. There are interior spaces with explanation, artifacts and films. I urge you to make your own trip there someday and visit for yourself; take the kids.
Robin Young is a resident of Middletown.
