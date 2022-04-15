At Wednesday night’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors, quite a few things were made obvious: shifting goalposts, overwhelming community support, and Supervisor Shawn Graber’s inability to attend a meeting (again!).
The budget issue started with Supervisor Dunn’s consternation over funds shifted from purchasing buses to new teacher hires and Graber’s insidious (and fictitious) deep equity/critical race theory agenda.
Now the focus is shifting to transportation issues and emergency services. What is the real issue here? If they don’t want to pay for the future of the county’s kids, why not be honest about it?
Yes, the county has massive infrastructure issues that need to be addressed, a radio system that still needs to be appropriated, and stations that need staffing. This is a growing community that has needs that necessitate action now, not at the next meeting (or the next meeting).
I was proud to see so many people rise to show support for the schools. As a lifelong resident of Frederick County, I have never seen the community show up in such force to advocate for public education and especially for Dr. Sovine. Under his leadership, we have seen the schools go from partial to full accreditation, this while overseeing the expansion of the school system to accommodate the growing needs of the community.
Schools play a vital role in creating well-rounded citizens -this fact cannot be disputed. Under § 22.1-253.13:1 C of the Code of Virginia, over two dozen fields of study are required to be taught under the Standards of Learning, any half dozen of which could be seen as a minimum of academic success that the county’s teachers work to achieve every day.
Finally, Graber did not deign to appear again. Walking into the room, most of us expected three yeas and four nays and a defeated budget proposal. With Graber’s absence, this was a forced error on the part of the supervisors compelling them to reconvene more work sessions. This feels far too convenient to have been the 24-hour flu, especially with the ability to appear telephonically. Are we planning yet another discussion of punishing Frederick County Public Schools?
This bickering is pointless. Even Supervisor Josh Ludwig addressed the point that the school has contractual obligations to fulfill in a timely manner. Allowing Graber to play these games is unacceptable.
The county has some very hard choices to make and I am not jealous of them one bit. However, if all of their desperate shuffling of funds isn’t working, then it may be time to reevaluate how the county collects revenue. They weren’t elected to make easy decisions. It’s difficult to spend other people’s money, especially under close scrutiny. But this isn’t their money, it’s not even our money. It’s money to make a better future for the county.
Bryan Nuri is a resident of Stephens City.
What is motivating the opposition to the FCPS budget? Transparency? I think not. Remember Trump’s comment during the 2016 presidential campaign concerning his supporters? On February 23, 2016 at a rally in Nevada he stated: “I love the poorly educated.” Perhaps those on the FCBOS who favor massive cuts to the FCPS budget simply want to curry favor with Trump by taking steps to insure the students in Frederick County schools are “poorly educated”. Then they can bask in Trump’s adoration.
"What is motivating the opposition to the FCPS budget? Transparency? I think not..."
Of course you don't, because... assumptions! Talk about willfully ignorant! Carry on, good sir! [beam]
No, it is OUR money, at least in the case of the people that actually pay taxes and stroke a check to the state every year. It amazes me that so many people appear to be OK with just throwing money at an institution and seemingly don't care how they spend it or where exactly it goes. The county asked for one simple thing, a line item budget, and the school board, despite all the really smart people that we're told work for there, seem unable to produce. Why?
Mr. Incredible, stop with lies and false narrative. Saying that a line item budget doesn’t exist is simply a lie. Dr. Sovine and every other superintendent in Virginia provide painfully detailed budgets for the public to review annually. You need to check it out. It’s really quite “incredible.” 😂
Mr. Nuri, you attended the meeting, you had the courage to express your opinions publicly - you defend Dr. Sovine and acknowledge all he has accomplished on behalf of FCPS- that makes you someone who can be respected and admired!
Graber ,on the other hand, is a coward- he is an embarrassment! He brings disgrace to himself and ridicule to the BOS! Graber needs to remain absent- permanently!
Right on Marymac! 👍👍👍
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
It's almost like Graber hates his job....and the people he works for. What is the solution?
"quite a few things were made obvious" [scared] Wow. I knew I was in for a treat at that line! Thanks for making my morning! [thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
Well said, Mr. Nuri. Mr. Graber's absence needs to be explained, especially if he could have participated remotely. Was he just afraid to face Frederick County's citizens?
