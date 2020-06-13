I am a 4th grade teacher with Winchester Public Schools, and my students are culturally, racially, and economically diverse. A few years ago on a field trip we drove past Shenandoah University. One of my students called out excitedly, “There’s Harry F. Byrd’s name on that building!” As any educator knows, that is the epitome in teaching — a real connection was made for that student. Educators constantly strive for those connections to be made. Learning occurs best when students can relate classroom facts and concepts to their own self or surroundings, and that is exactly what happened on the bus that day. The following is the gist of the conversation among the students on the bus, after a quick teacher clarification of the Jr. and Sr. Byrds:
“He’s the pay as you go guy”
“And modernization of government”
“Yeah, and massive resistance”
“Oh, when black kids couldn’t go to school”
“That was sad”
“Yeah, but remember what Barbara Johns did, and Brown v. something”
“That’s right, and now we all get to go to school”
I remember the conversation so clearly because I was amazed at their concise recall of what had been taught in class and their understanding, empathy, and acceptance of the past. (A lesson that many adults might learn from as well.) These kids get it!
With the removal of the name of Harry F. Byrd, Jr. from the School of Business building, a conversation like that will not happen again, which in my opinion is unfortunate. These children are our future, and conversations like this need to continue.
(The Virginia Studies curriculum for 4th and 5th public school children can be viewed on the Virginia Department of Education website,
http://www.doe.virginia.gov/. Pay particular attention to standards 9c and 9d.)
Rather than naming buildings and streets, etc. after people, who are often a mixture of good and bad ideas and acts, we should name them after good ideas and principles instead. Humans seem to need heroes yet are often disappointed with their choices. Even the imaginary ones.
Lord you are a tedious little man. MLK was a great man with great thoughts and ideas. However, he also cheated on his wife. So, he had good ideas, but bad principles. You wanna keep going? Because I can debate this with you till the cows come home.
The Bible warms against idolatry. Why don’t we just stop erecting statues and naming buildings after people?
Naming a building / erecting a statue in honor of someone is "idol worship"? You clearly don't understand what idolatry really is.
