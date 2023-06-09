Now that we've wrapped up the school year and have had time to settle into the new rhythms of summer break, I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude to the members of the City Council who voted in favor of fully funding Winchester Public Schools.
I would also like to extend my thanks to the School Board, Winchester Education Association, and all those who advocated for the full funding of our schools.
As a teacher and resident of Winchester, I am filled with hope and pride in our community.
The decision to fully fund our schools demonstrates a collective belief in the power of public education and the importance of supporting our students and staff. It sends a clear message that we value the quality of education our children receive and that we recognize the dedication and hard work of our educators and support staff.
This investment in our schools is about more than money; it represents a commitment to the future of our community and the well-being of its members.
Teaching is a profession that is both challenging and rewarding, extremely demanding yet incredibly important.
Knowing that our City Council supports the full funding of our schools gives me renewed enthusiasm and confidence as I prepare to return to the classroom in August. I know many of my fellow educators feel the same.
While we celebrate this victory, it is important to acknowledge that there is still progress to be made. We should continue to strive for improvements. However, the decision to fully fund Winchester Public Schools is undeniably a step in the right direction. Thank you!
Delia Delgado is a resident of Winchester.
