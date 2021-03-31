FAITH POWER
April is Sexual Assault Awareness month (SAAM), and as a national campaign it provides opportunities to raise awareness about sexual violence and resources available to survivors. SAAM is symbolized by a teal ribbon that represents our commitment to supporting survivors across the spectrum of violence — sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating and domestic violence, gender-based harassment and stalking.
According to the Department of Justice 2018 Sexual Victimization Survey, every 73 seconds an American is sexually assaulted. 55% of sexual assaults occur at or near a victim’s home and 90% of victims are female. Women18-24 are at an elevated risk of sexual violence. Alarmingly, 66% of victims of sexual assault are age 12-17.
SAAM is a critical opportunity to not only demonstrate our commitment to survivors, but to be agents of change, working to create communities that foster healthy relationships, demonstrates care and support, puts consent into practice and takes action to prevent instances of sexual violence.
The Laurel Center is collaborating with community partners on a number of events to honor survivors, raise awareness and educate about how to prevent sexual assault. You can join us this month in raising awareness and working towards a community without violence by participating in different activities with us throughout April.
Light the Night Vigil — April 15 — a virtual candlelight vigil from the comfort of your home, starting at 8:30 p.m. Stop by The Laurel Center and pick up your candle to light and place in front of your home and share your photos using #LightTheNight
Walking Mall Window Displays — all April — area merchants on the old town walking mall are encouraged to decorate their window displays using teal to show commitment to survivors
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes — April 24 — men walking in high-heeled shoes on the downtown walking mall to confront gender stereotypes and expectations, starting at 1 p.m. at Brewbaker’s Restaurant
Denim Day — April 28 — An international movement that makes a social statement by asking people to wear jeans on this day to dispel misconceptions that surround sexual assault
Warren Co./Front Royal Candlelight Vigil — April 30 — a candlelight vigil held at the gazebo on Main Street in Front Royal to honor victims of sexual assault, starting at 7 p.m.
Turn the Town Teal — All month — the courthouse and main street of Front Royal will be festooned with teal ribbons to show support for sexual assault survivors
This month, The Laurel Center hopes to turn community members into advocates, helping us to support survivors of sexual violence and to prevent violence by becoming aware. All of us can play an important role in supporting and preventing sexual violence. Go to https://thelaurelcenter.org or to the Center’s Facebook page to find out how you can become an advocate for sexual assault awareness.
