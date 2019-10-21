Most who study history study social changes that affected the world not realizing that most of these changes were driven by technology.
I’ll cite an example. The invention of the cotton gin by Eli Whitney and the duplicating machine by Thomas Blanchard early in the 19th century both led to the advance of the textile industry in New England. The cotton gin helped make cotton the king of southern crops. The duplicating machine led to the development of machines that all used identical parts thus making them easier to manufacture and maintain. This led to an explosion of textile manufacturing.
Both these things led to increased demands from slave labor and a need for more labor on cotton plantations. The price of slaves increased as demand increased. Plantations wanted more slaves and were willing to pay the price. New York bankers were willing to finance slave-owners and New England insurance companies were more than willing to insure slaves. More work was expected from the slaves and more abuse of the slaves followed as demands increased. The slave trade exploded to levels never before seen.
Suppliers of raw materials are not the big money-makers with anything. Brokers, traders, financiers, shippers, manufacturers, and retailers make the most money. Think of an inverted triangle with raw material suppliers at the bottom and retailers at the top. Everyone who handles the product expects to make money from it. Plantation owners were at the bottom of the triangle. The New England textile industry was in the middle and retailers at the top. Most money made from cotton produced by slaves was in the Northern states.
Thus technological advances early in the 19th century were a contributing factor in a war that nearly destroyed our country. This was only one of many contributing factors. Larry Yates needs to study the real history and not drink the Kool Aid of the history revisionists of the 21st century.
(1) comment
Yet NO-ONE but the slave owners (Christians all) were willing to GO TO WAR to protect their right to own and abuse Africans as slaves. Only the slave states were willing to rebel, to attempt to secede, to die to protect that right to own slaves. To protect Slavery was THE MAIN reason the Confederacy was created and went to war to maintain it. The North fought only to preserve the Union.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.