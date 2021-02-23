According to Corwyn Garman “claims of significant election fraud have been disproven repeatedly”. Really? Depending on where you look 50-70% of Americans polled don’t think the 2020 election was free and fair.
Health concerns surrounding COVID-19 provided the perfect pretext for changes to how people are allowed to vote, including the expansion of mail-in voting (16 states automatically sent absentee/mail-in ballot applications to all eligible voters and 12 states expanded absentee/mail-in voting eligibility ), which are associated with problems such as ballots being lost in the mail, people voting for others and ballot harvesting taking place.
On election night itself, there was an abrupt stop in the vote-counting in Georgia after a mysterious “water main break” and Republican observers were sent home. As captured on surveillance video, hidden boxes of ballots were pulled out from under tables and run through counting machines without observers present.
The morning after the election there were mail-in ballot dumps of hundreds of thousands of ballots in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. These ballot dumps favored Joe Biden by suspiciously wide margins and lessened President Trump’s leads in those states.
In Michigan, windows of a ballot counting center were papered over so that counting could not be observed. There were also examples of dead voters, non-resident voters, and those who voted multiple times in the states being contested. Hundreds of sworn affidavits recounting witnessed irregularities and allegations of fraud have been provided by those directly involved in all aspects of the election, its process, and its infrastructure.
Then there is the campaigns themselves that put a Biden victory into question. Trump regularly brought in tens of thousands of supporters at his campaign events, won 18 of 19 bellwether counties across the country, and received more votes than any sitting president in history. Joe Biden, despite a remarkably light campaign schedule, small campaign event crowd sizes, and the absence of a down-ballot “blue wave” on election night, received more legal votes than Trump, and more votes than President Barack Obama did in both 2008 and 2012. Forgive me if there are many people scratching their heads about this.
A Gallup poll released on February 11th showed that a majority (59%) of Americans feel there is no basis for faith in fair processes and outcomes in future elections.
The claim that lawsuits that were filed by former President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republicans were universally dismissed by the courts is untrue.
Of the 22 cases that have been heard by the courts and decided on their merits, Trump and Republicans have prevailed in 15 (2/3 of the cases)
This leaves 25 lawsuits that have yet to be finally disposed of. The results of the election will not change. But the integrity of our electoral system is in the balance. Telling people to shut up about the election and refusing to look at the proven irregularities that took place will do nothing to advance faith in U.S. elections.
Lisa Callanan is a resident of Stephens City.
(7) comments
81 million voters say otherwise. It is truly sad you need these lies and conspiracies to fill your life. How easily you were duped by a pathological liar and grifter.
The election was stolen PERIOD! Welcome to the Divided States of America. Buy a gun!
Ah, Lisa, are you wearing your tinfoil hat? Let’s wade into some of the slime of your conspiracies. Oops! Let me go slip on my Wellingtons first as the slime is deep:
All these so called affidavits were questionable from the start. Official Republican observers were known not to attend the training classes for all observers. The purpose of the classes was to teach all observers what is correct procedure for that jurisdiction. What we ended up with is idiots with iPhones filming correct procedure they didn’t understand and shrieking fraud.
The windows were covered because the large number of Republican protesters pressing to the windows upset those counting votes because the counters feared the personal information of all voters was threatened.
Lisa is just another member of the Trump Cult of Conspiracies and Lies. It would be far more positive to her life to spend time talking to a mental health professional and less time watching Fox News.
I think you need to call Rudy and tell him all of this right away. I hear you can reach him at Four Seasons Landscaping, located in la la land. Seriously, this ship sailed back to N Korea long ago.....
Lisa, it is unfortunate that you have not done your due diligence, and embarrassingly for you, it is not up to the Winchester Star to fact check your letter to the editor prior to printing it, as it is your opinion and not to be taken as fact. This is a good thing, because there is NOTHING at all that is remotely factual in the information or statistics you cited. Nothing you stated is true, as much as you cite how others "feel" or "think" that the words are true. While no where near a majority, many Republicans likely do believe the lies their elected officials are repeating, but that repetition of the lies, again, does not make them correct. Republicans have NOT won ANY lawsuits regarding this last election, and all of those "secret" videos that you believe to be smoking-gun evidence showing election theft in process are ALL fake. Every last one of them. They are not what you purport they are.
I ask you or anyone who posts here in your defense, please list two of the 15 cases that Republicans have won regarding the 2/3rds election lawsuits that you have mentioned. One would suffice, but two of those 15 would really prove your point. Of course, feel free to list all fifteen. All I am asking is for one or two. Just to show, in good faith, that you know of what you speak.
I care about election irregularities, when they exist, and I also care about truth and facts. Respectfully, I think it's time to go or get off the pot. If you cannot produce the facts that you use to support your reasons, if you cannot cite the lawsuits that you say have prevailed or any other verifiable details, then perhaps it will be time for you to sit down and indeed, shut up. Listen, I get it. I FEEL that I'm witty and likable, but that does not make my feelings true. Which is EXACTLY what my feelings have in common with yours. And feelings are simply not the same thing as facts.
Thank you shiny for stating exactly what came to mind as I read kool-aid-drinking Lisa’s letter. I dare her to back up with facts her claims.
She did, but you just reject them anyway. No convincing you Biden cultists otherwise.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.