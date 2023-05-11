BRANDAN THOMAS
In mid-March a homeless encampment with at least 12 people living in the wooded area between Fort Collier Road and Baker Lane, was evacuated.
The move was made peacefully under the circumstances. The people who lost their “homes” in the encampment moved to other sites and the status quo resumed. But I believe there are lessons to learn from that experience and our city and county’s historical view of homelessness.
As our team at Winchester Rescue Mission surveys clients, we’ve learned that, contrary to popular belief, most originated in Winchester City and Frederick County — our very own backyard. We’ve learned they are homeless due to mental and physical disabilities, job loss, poor pay, lack of education, continued interaction with the criminal justice system, and subtle discrimination. We’ve learned not everyone can just “pull themselves up by their own bootstraps” when surviving day to day is hard enough to do alone. Looking back to the expulsion of homeless people from the encampment, I am frustrated that county officials did not coordinate a plan for where the displaced would go … and what could be done to provide other resources that may have changed their circumstances in positive ways.
Winchester Rescue Mission is responding to the growing crisis of homelessness by refining our programs and services and doubling our current shelter space from 50 to 105. As we consider the future, we must address the needs of a population attempting to navigate economic stresses, mental health disorders, addictions, post-traumatic stress, time behind bars, lack of support networks, lack of marketable skills, and the list goes on.
This will take time. To complete, equip, and staff our new facility on Valley Avenue, we must still raise at least $1.5 Million. Our community is better when we partner together to ensure individuals experiencing homelessness have access to resources that help them not just get back on their feet but thrive.
Our collective community must tell ourselves the truth: that progress should not be judged by how well some of its residents are doing but by how well all its residents are doing. If we want change, we must look at why our homeless population is growing and address the root causes we discover. We must provide resources to mitigate the challenges these people face. We must admit not everyone can do it alone.
We—all of us—have a lot of work to do in Winchester City and Frederick County. To accurately judge the progress of our region, we must acknowledge the growing number of its citizens, our neighbors, who are homeless, and the concurrent services available to help them succeed.
Steps you can take now: support Winchester Rescue Mission’s expansion and our current services. Call on our local officials to meet with social service agencies and bring real solutions to the table. To be part of the discussion and the solution, I welcome your emails to bthomas@winrescue.org.
