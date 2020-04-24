HUSSEIN RASHWAN
In the middle of a crisis that should unite us to combat coronavirus, the president has a different view, tweeting recently that he will sign an executive order to suspend all immigration. His excuse? To “save jobs for Americans”!
Mr. President, let me clarify something: Immigrants are not the reason many Americans have lost their jobs! Rather, job losses are due to the arrival of the virus, and made worse by corporations that took massive bailouts and then fired workers. Mr. President, immigrants are not and will not be your scapegoat.
Friends, once again we are challenged to support vulnerable communities right here in Winchester, communities that are being targeted by right wing radicals and an executive order intended to make people think immigrants are coming to “take their jobs.” In fact, many immigrants have been here for years, some were born here, and many are also losing their jobs.
This country was built by immigrants, among them police officers, doctors, nurses, engineers, teachers, and soldiers who have given their lives for this country. I am myself an immigrant and naturalized American citizen who worked hard and now has a successful small business. I hire native and non-native Americans, because we all are equal in the eyes of God.
I am proud to help our community by donating to Toys for Tots and the Winchester Medical Center, and providing calendars to local schools. For the past three years I have joined friends to sponsor a “Know Your Neighbor Dinner,” intended to help people from different cultures, nations, religions, and ethnicities get to know each other and establish dialogue.
Like many, I have been forced to close my store and am struggling to pay my bills. But that will not cause me to forget who I am, betray my morals and my family, or cause even more damage to our economy and society by accentuating divisions. And I will never turn my back on my fellow immigrants!
The president has endeavored to fulfill his anti-immigrant agenda since day one of his presidency, through travel bans, name calling and blaming immigrants and foreigners for job losses and the arrival of the virus. Friends, please don’t be fooled. This is just his latest attempt to escape his responsibilities and be held accountable.
A president who disbanded the Pandemic Response Team and spent two-and-a half critical months at rallies and on golf courses, taking no serious action, is the one to blame for our current situation — over 45,000 deaths — not immigrants!
I urge readers to contact their representatives in the House and Senate, telling them that this anti-immigration order is unconstitutional and must not be allowed to go forward.
This is a great nation; it is our home and where we will live out our futures. We all belong here. Mr. President, do your job and stop blaming others for your failure to act. Rather, unite us and be a real leader at last!
Hussein Rashwan is a resident of Winchester and a small business owner.
(5) comments
I was reading your comment, you stated don't blame the immigrants for this virus, & you said stop the blame game.
You blamed Trump for 45,000 deaths in our country, & stated he was on a golf course, & this was his fault. The irony of your comment lost me as soon as you did that. You are blaming someone yourself, so how are you behaving any better?
Our nation is struggling to survive this pandemic, so our citizens should take precedence over immigration right now, until we get through this & the lockdowns. We have to control what can be controlled until we are all free to live as we did before this virus attacked our country.
Citizens, hundreds, are not working right now, not just immigrants, so don't lay the blame in your comment on the leader of the country you want to be in for this pandemic. Safeguards have to be in place right now, which we are all enduring.
Like so many of the problems that our country faces, a good analogy would be that when your house is on fire, it’s not a good time to invite new people to move in.
First, welcome to America. Second, thank you for your hard work. Third, being a citizen of America should come first. You may have a right to disagree with our President, like many of your fellow Americans. You also obviously have the right to be misinformed. President Trump has been a leader in the promotion of legal immigration to our country. You should know that. In your forum you blame President Trump for this virus: an untrue statement. We sir are in uncharted waters with this dangerous virus and as an American citizen now, you should put your country first, not new immigrants to an unsettled situation. My heart goes out to you and all business owners that have been affected by this virus. My heart goes out to all immigrants who wish to legally immigrate to such a wonderful country that you apparently prefer. Now, we all need to be on the same team.
jeez. the op didn't blame trump for the virus. he blamed trump for his terrible response to the virus and then his immediate scapegoating of the virus on immigrants.
trump is suspending LEGAL immigration so your tangent concerning legality means nothing. further, trump has been restricing LEGAL means of immigration since the moment he got into office. anyone who knows anything about the us immigration system knows this to be true.
concerning the right to be misinformed..have you tried injecting any lysol in your veins to combat covid? lol.
There is a global pandemic going on. Until it's over, immigration should be halted, EVERYWHERE! If you are here legally and going through the legal citizenship process, you are welcome to stay. Otherwise, stay away.
