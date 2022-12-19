This holiday season, there is so much to be grateful for in our community. Today, I am grateful for the support from community members who are rallying behind victims of domestic and sexual violence by providing support.
The holidays are often a time of joy and community, but for people in abusive relationships, the holidays can be stressful and dangerous. Many victims are unable to escape, in spite of the holidays being a time of family reunions, warn conversations and generosity.
Domestic violence increases over the holidays for a number or reasons:
· Stress from holiday shopping, finances and planning can aggravate volatile personalities
· Abusers are more likely to partake of alcohol or drugs when they do not have to work
· Simple opportunity: abusers are more likely to be home alone with their victims than at other times of the year
If you are visiting a loved one and suspect they may be victims of abuse, these are some of the warning signs to look for:
· Excusing abusive behavior as “moody” or “needy” or as being due to drugs or alcohol
· Needing to “ask permission” to go out or see or communicate with friends
· Jealousy or accusations of infidelity from the partner
· Criticism from the partner
· Constant “checking in” via texts or phone calls from the partner
· Partner accompanying survivor to events unnecessarily
When a loved one is being abused, often we want to jump right in and solve the problem. It is important to know that can often lead to more violence against the victim or even the victim feeling attacked by the person trying to help them.
The most important thing you can do for a loved one who is abused is to be there if the victim needs you and to have resources available or direct them to where they can access resources if they are needed.
I want to thank those community members who have donated funds, given a gift card or food, donated presents for children or gave in kind services to The Laurel Center this holiday season. Your support and generosity are crucial in helping to provide safe shelter and critical services to women, children and men who are fleeting abusive homes.
Remember: Anyone can become a victim of domestic violence. Thanks to our community’s support, there will be someone available to answer the most important call of a victim’s life this holiday season. If you, are someone you know needs help dealing with abuse, please call The Laurel Center’s 24/7 hotline, 540-667-6466.
Faith B. Power is The Laurel Center's executive director.
