"The Night Witches" was a German nickname for the all-female aviators of the 588th Night Bomber Regiment of the Soviet Air Forces during World War II. Though women were barred at the time from combat, Major Marina Raskova used her position and personal contact with the Soviet leader Joseph Stalin to obtain permission to form female combat units.
On Oct. 8, 1941, an order was issued to deploy three women's air force units, including the 588th Regiment. The regiment, formed by Raskova and led by Major Yevdokiya Bershanskaya, was composed primarily of female volunteers in their late teens and early twenties.
These women used their skills to help route the incursion of the Nazis into their homeland.
Today, we have a modern version of the Night Witches. They are a band of medical professionals who staff the COVID unit at Winchester Medical Center.
My experience with them is foggy because I was under the influence of various medicines while I was hospitalized but I can tell you that this team faithfully ministered to me through the duration of my stay at WMC. It seemed they were essentially women and it appeared that they did not remain on staff but rotated from place to place where they were needed.
Although my knowledge of them and their efforts is limited, I can tell you that they were diligent to the carrying out of their assignment. Because of them, I have been discharged from WMC with the full benefit of the most up-to-date COVID medications available.
To those brilliant and dedicated ladies, I extend my thanks and the depth of my admiration for the labor they perform on behalf of this community.
God bless you, girls, as you continue to wend your way through the corridors where COVID has taken hold of the sick — and may God continue to use you to bring health and restoration where disease has intruded.
Sandra L. Dinello is a resident of Frederick County.
(8) comments
Enjoyed a stroll through Wal-Mart maskless last night. God, it was wonderful!!!
Yes, they are angels and, more important, you recovered. We wish you a successful full recovery.
Please, everyone out there, get your vaccines. It’s so easy and will make our community so much safer. Conservative Christians like to claim this is a Christian country. Well, let’s prove it. Show you are Christians by your love of your neighbor.
Get vaccinated!
Yes, please everyone get vaccinated. It is for you as well as others and is such an easy thing to do. Once again, I am encouraged by this letter of thanks to the caregivers and the fact we have such good people out there doing good things everyday. Blessings to all.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
Thank you for sharing your story. Our medical workers are angels for sure.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.