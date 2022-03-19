Since the start of the school year, nearly 300 students from Winchester and Frederick County public schools have been declared homeless. Many students are living in motels or doubled up with family and friends, sleeping on the floor.
Last month, Women United, a philanthropy group of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, set a bold goal to help these families. The group of women leaders hoped to collect 150 air mattresses so these children would have a safe and comfortable place to sleep.
The community responded in a big way, donating 725 items, including 200 air mattresses. United Way NSV estimates the total donation value to easily top $5,000 based on the high value and volume of items donated.
Thanks to the generosity of our community, we were able to deliver 100 full bedding sets including air mattresses, sheets and comforters to Bright Futures Frederick/Winchester. United Way’s Valley Assistance Network received 25 sets and has already distributed many of them to clients transitioning to new homes.
It was a regional effort covering all of UWNSV’s counties. Page One of Page County received 55 bedding sets. Family Promise of Shenandoah County received 15 and Clarke County Education Foundation requested five air mattresses.
We want to thank First Bank, The Winchester Group, and Shenandoah University for serving as collection sites. Thank you to everyone who donated through the Amazon wish list and kept our local delivery drivers busy.
United Way NSV’s Women United is made up of six members in the leadership council and 37 local women from Winchester City, Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Page counties. Women United is engaged in over 165 communities across six countries. Together, group members create lasting change to lift up local communities. United Way NSV launched its own chapter of Women United in 2021. To learn more, visit www.unitedwaynsv.org/women-united.
Dr. Yolanda Barbier Gibson is the chair of United Way NSV's Women United.
