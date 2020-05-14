To the school community of John Handley High School...Thank You!!! Five years ago, I was offered an incredible challenge and opportunity to be the leader, the principal of John Handley High School. I appreciate Winchester Public Schools for taking a chance and believing in me. From day one, this city, this school community supported and welcomed my wife and I, you made us feel like we belonged here...thank you!
For my entire 32 years in education, I have led with my heart, always putting my students first. I never chased titles along the way, I went after positions that gave me opportunities which allowed me to utilize my skills to make a difference. I believe that each day is an opportunity, not an obligation. Being the principal at Handley gave me so many opportunities to make a difference, but the biggest difference is the difference this school community made in me...thank you! This school community is special and unique, unlike any other...please keep it that way. For five years all you said to me was, “How can we help you?,” “What do you need?,” and “Let me know if your students need anything”...wow! And, once in a while you asked, “How’s that football team going to be this year?” (LOL).
You truly care about each other. JHHS is a beautiful place, but what really makes it shine are the beautiful people that surround it...thank you! I must give a shout out to the Judges Athletic Association (JAA), an association that does so much behind the scenes that allows our coaches to focus on coaching and gives our players the best equipment and facilities in the state. In all my years, I have never seen anything like it...ever (as a former coach, you make me jealous). Your endless commitment to our kids is extraordinary...thank you!
Holly and I will always be part of this amazing community. I have been blessed with supportive families, dedicated faculty and staff, and a caring community. But most of all, I have truly been blessed with tremendous students...former and current...thank you! Handley Pride is not something you say, it’s what you do without knowing that you are doing it. Please keep watching over our kids, challenging them in the right way, giving them a hug when they need it, and never close the door to opportunity...hope is a powerful tool. I am a better principal, leader, and person because of your high expectations, support, and love...thank you!
“Once a Judge, Always a Judge.”
Thank you,
Mike Dufrene, proud principal of John Handley High School
Pure Class. Never should have let him go.
