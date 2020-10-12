SABRA VEACH
What a wonderful time we had visiting Ward 1 citizens!
My husband, Les Veach, candidate for reelection to Winchester City Council in Ward 1, and I personally went door to door visiting our fellow citizens to chat.
We saw many old friends and made new ones. Pink and green being my colors, I sure enjoyed talking Apple Blossom. As Winchester is my hometown, I even ran into my middle school volleyball coach. Many people asked about my parents. It was such a pleasure reminiscing with others who have lived in this community for the same lifetime I have. The connections we have built are treasured ones.
Thank you to all Ward 1 residents for spending time with us and helping your councilor, Les Veach, understand best your priorities. Les wanted to have direct conversations with the citizens to find out what their needs are to be sure he is best representing them. For those residents in private subdivisions with solicitations not allowed, Les personally hand wrote letters.
He learned some citizen needs and real-world issues. From learning the complex needs of the grandmother dedicated to raising her four grandchildren since her daughter is unable to do so — educating them at home, as many are in 2020, and doing so on a low income — to Les baking cookies for firefighters, going door to door with Les was a memorable experience. I could see the wheels turning in his head with ideas to help the Ward 1 citizens.
Thank you, Ward 1, for allowing us the opportunity to visit with you. I am humbled by all of our wonderful citizens. Our community is a great place to call home. To continue that, I ask you to consider voting for experience and reelecting Les Veach for City Council in the First Ward.
Sabra Ganoe is a resident of Winchester.
