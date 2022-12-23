Ah, Mary, sweet Mary, mother of the Word made flesh. No one will ever know how much you suffered, and that even before the crucifixion.
You were what, 15, 16? And one day you were minding your business when an angel appeared with an ancient prophecy. He emanated invincible power, and glowed with the radiance of an everlasting world. How did you even stay conscious? In the end you said "yes."
There could not have been a worse time for the Roman emperor to call for a census. It meant that you and Joseph had to travel all the way to Bethlehem, in your condition. Ninety miserable miles. Your poor swollen feet. The stiffness, the exhaustion. Then when you arrived, of course the place was packed. The innkeeper looked at your belly and said, "Well, uh, you can have the stable. Just don't bother the animals." Jesus was born that very night. You had to put Him into a feeding trough to keep Him from being stepped on. Was this really in the mind of God?
It went from very bad to very strange. Later that night, a bunch of wild-eyed shepherds showed up, reeking of sheep dung and moldy grass. They babbled and carried on about crowds of angels in the sky, good news, a manger, etc. You listened politely but you were busy. Babies change priorities.
Sometime later you upgraded to a house. Good for you! Again, the three of you were minding your business the day when a massive caravan pulled into town, directed there by King Herod's priests. A group of Persian astrologers came to your door, resplendent in their fine clothes and bearing great treasure. They looked around your home anxiously until you brought Jesus out to them. Then these rich, powerful, learned men went to the floor, on their faces, before your tiny son. It was all so surreal. The gifts came in handy, however.
After that everything settled down — oh,wait, no it didn't. Joseph had a dreadful dream. You packed up quickly and the three of you went silently, stealthily into Egypt. The astrologers had the same awful dream. They changed course and went the long way home. And King Herod — who only wanted Jesus dead — went full scorched earth.
Why, oh why did all those poor little babies have to die? Oh, right, because we stink as a "civilized" race. We never could have saved ourselves. But from the beginning, God had a plan, and you said "yes." Thank you, Mary.
Judith Melton is a resident of Berryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.