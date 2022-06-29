We were delighted at the turnout of people for the unveiling for the Virginia Historical Highway Marker for the Robert Orrick Home, placed at his residence at 15 South Braddock Street.
Orrick, born enslaved about 1827, became a free man, a successful businessman, a property owner, a minister, and a community leader. His livery stable was next to his Braddock Street home.
We wish to thank the Winchester–Frederick County Historical Society for their support of this project. Their willingness to handle the donations and payments enabled us to complete our application to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
We also appreciate the work of Planning Director Tim Youmans in drafting maps and providing a proper location for the marker to be installed. He also secured the necessary letter of support from City Manager Dan Hoffman. Traffic Operations Manager Andy Dunn and his team in the Public Services Department completed the important job of installing the marker.
We also thank the staff of the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at the Handley Regional Library who assisted with research and preparation of the application.
Most of all, we thank Potesta and Associates, the engineering and environmental consulting firm that now owns the Orrick Home, for funding the entire cost of the marker and its installation. Branch Manager Joe Knechtel graciously prepared for the unveiling and welcomed those attending to tour the house and enjoy refreshments. Ron Potesta, the company’s founder, and his wife traveled from Charleston, West Virginia, where Potesta is headquartered, to attend the unveiling and personally express their support.
It was wonderful to see the community come together to expand awareness of the history and contributions of African Americans in the Winchester–Frederick County area.
Rebecca Ebert is the is the archivist of the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives of the Handley Regional Library and the Winchester Frederick County Historical Society. She submitted this commentary on behalf of the Black History Task Force, Sharon Dixon, Ann Grogg, Judy Humbert, Brenda Nelson.
