IRINA GALOUNINA AND ANGELIKA SWIFT
The community support of the fundraiser Help for Ukraine proved to be above all our expectations! In two days, we raised $6,126 in cash and online. All the donations went directly to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR).
Words simply cannot express our gratitude to the community, all the individual donors, sponsors and volunteers.
A special thank you should go out to Kathy and Katie Freeland, Sharon Henshaw, Becky Rockwell, Peg Pangle, Donna Dailey, Steve Jennings, Toni O’Connor, Shari and Bruce Harman, Rose Lane, Monique Campbell, Rev. Keiko Foster and Rev. Dr. Rhonda VanDyke of the Market Street Methodist Church, Kristen Laise, executive director of Belle Grove Plantation, Kelynn Powel, Belle Grove Museum Shop Manager, Maggie and Mike Frasor of Sylvan Treasures, Elaine Evans, Mary Railly, Kathy Bird, and Lee Catlett of the Winchester Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America.
Our special thanks go to the teachers and students of the Handley High School Interact Club, who tirelessly worked with us to raise money for the relief effort: Laurie Gaynor, Nadine J-Hamm, Sarina Parikh, Josiah Carter, Gracie Flowers, Meredith Lineweaver, Laura Salley, Molly Lee. We can’t thank enough Julia Kogut, the leader and adviser to the Interact club.
Our heartfelt thank you should go to Cynthia Cather Burton and Mickey Powell of The Winchester Star for their tremendous help and support.
We would like to thank all our families, friends and friends of our friends for the outstanding role they played in the event: Anastasiya Byers, Natalia Chistyukhina, Shelley-Nichols Franklin, Jennifer Funkhouser, Peter Poliakov, Anna and Tanya Saunders, Ellyn Warren, Jeff, Sophia and Alek Swift, Barbara Wise and many others.
A big shout out goes to our Club Collage members: Jane Funkhouse, Maureen Keeler, Nina Vassallo, Krtistin Zimet. There is nothing we can’t do when we put our heads and hearts together.
Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts because without you this would have not happened.
Irina Galounina and Angelika Swift are members of Club Collage.
