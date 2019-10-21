On Sept. 21, Dinner in Old Town hosted an elegant outdoor dinner with locally sourced ingredients in the heart of Old Town Winchester. Sinclair Health Clinic is honored to have been selected as the inaugural beneficiary. We are grateful to the philanthropists and community leaders who came together to create this event and greatly appreciate their support of our mission.
Sinclair Health Clinic provides compassionate, high-quality medical care to the most vulnerable and medically underserved members of our community. The generosity of our community enables us to help more people more profoundly, including providing life-saving care and therapies that would otherwise be out of their reach.
The five delicious gourmet courses so beautifully presented were the highlight of the evening, and we thank the local chefs who poured their talents and hearts into their delectable dishes: Chef Dan Kalber of Village Square, V2 and Water Street Kitchen, Chef Patrick Evans of Dine One-One, Chef Ben Ritenour of Roma Old Town, and Chef Patrick Dinh of Oak Stone Craft Pizza and Bar. These talented chefs have volunteered time and time again in the community, working together behind the scenes to make Winchester a better place, one dish and one event at a time. We are ever so grateful for the decades of help given to Sinclair Health Clinic.
Many thanks to Shenandoah University men’s and women’s soccer teams and Zack MacDougall (men’s head coach) and Erin Septer (women’s assistant coach). They kicked into high gear to keep the event running smoothly, juggling a variety of tasks from set-up through breakdown with finesse. Go Hornets!
The emcee for the evening, Larry Weiss, did a wonderful job and we thank him.
We are especially thankful for the generosity of the event’s community sponsors: Handworks, Perry Engineering, and Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury; and the patron sponsors: Annandale Millwork & Allied Systems, Bank of Clarke County, DT Clinical Consulting, Frogale Lumber Supply, H.N. Funkhouser, Hottel & Willis, Law Office of Karen Holman, McDonalds, Sidney Enterprises.
Also The Winchester Group, United Capital, Web Strategies, Weedman Lawn Care, Wells Fargo Advisors Paul Burkholder and Tricia James and Yount, Hyde and Barbour. We also thank the individual patron sponsors and the numerous others who generously purchased tickets: Dave and Linda Duncan, Capt. and Mrs. James D. Kent, Bob and Robin Gail, Ed and Libba Pendleton, H.B. and Tricia Simpson, Dr. Terry and Diane Sinclair, Marie DiLorenzo, and Clyde C. Lamond.
Most importantly, we recognize and appreciate the time and effort invested by the Dinner In Old Town organizing committee who envisioned this night and made it a reality: Mike Gochenour and Chrissy Hill of The Winchester Star, Mark Bates of Web Strategies, Brian and Christine Patrick of Winchester Book Gallery and Skyline Indie Film Fest, Charlie Fish with Murphy Beverage Co, Lanita Byrne of Espresso Bar and Café and Andy Gail.
A huge success, Dinner in Old Town — and the many volunteers and supporters who made it great — are a testament to Winchester’s kindness and unwavering commitment to its most vulnerable members. Sinclair Health Clinic is honored to serve alongside its supporters.
We thank everyone who helped make this evening possible!
