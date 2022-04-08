Two months ago, I submitted a letter to the editor, "Remington settlement gives way to a 'slippery slope,'" regarding the settlement between Sandy Hook victims' families and the gun manufacturer. In a letter to the editor the following day, one resident took exception to this articulation by shaming me as being intentionally misleading or just lazy in my research.
After an introspective review of my thoughts that included the letter's contents, I realized that over time my research methodology has not been as thorough as I once practiced in pursuit of my college degree. Because The Star limits letters to the editor to 250 words or less, I could no longer list my sources due to word count. Unfortunately, this resulted in me becoming lazy when collecting facts.
I am not a brain washed idealogue, and practice objectivity in every facet of my life. My daughters can attest to that. Anyone can tell by the issues I address that I am a constitutional-fiscal-conservative and make no apologies for my views and beliefs. But we can be of one faith or another and still be objective in our views and civilized debates.
I wish to thank the reader and responder for helping me refocus on what is just and what right. Sometimes in life we veer off path, usually due to apathy or temptation. The moral compass has been reset.
David Eddy
Middletown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.