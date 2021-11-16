“Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues but the parent of all the others.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero (106-43 BC)
Is Cicero correct? Many people, myself included, rate love and courage as the greatest virtues, with gratitude being an expression of love and Thanksgiving’s source. Let’s not be ingrates; let’s honor Thanksgiving as our expression of gratitude to God for His blessings, despite unnecessary inflictions oppressing our citizenry, courtesy of President Biden’s regime.
Thanksgiving Day has become Rodney Dangerfield’s holiday. It “gets (little) respect.” It’s Turkey and Pumpkin Pie Day. Instead of practicing gratitude, we’re ensnared with pernicious carnality. Why?
Maybe we’re obsessed with preparing that perfect dinner, football, or leapfrogging to Christmas. Maybe we take Thanksgiving for granted, or don’t find significance in the Pilgrim’s Thanksgiving. Or maybe anti-traditional family, anti-“Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness,” and anti-American philosophies have supplanted patriotic gratitude.
Maybe Americans don’t honor Thanksgiving sufficiently because America has become more secular, more self-absorbed, more Marxist, less reverent. More secularists mean fewer people of faith who attend church. Many secularists neither acknowledge nor know how to relate to God, so why show gratitude? They trust big government, themselves, or other created beings instead of God. The world’s history of misplaced trusts portends a bleak future of poverty, bondage, destruction, and death. More secularists mean fewer Americans who believe in the Judeo-Christian foundation upon which western civilization and our Constitution rest.
A few generations ago, America wasn’t so secular. Christianity, through holidays like Thanksgiving, defined America’s beautiful way of life. Now, secularists attack Christianity for its objective, absolute, uncompromising God-revealed truth-demanding values that thwart tyranny and enhance well-being through Christ-confidence, without excessive government interference.
America is now less safe and secure; more unhappy, drug-ridden, psychotic, ill-informed, if not stupid, and self-deceived.
But the Pilgrim’s Christian relevancy persists. Their story of hope recounts an oppressed Protestant minority of strong family units from Scrooby, England who escaped tyranny for freedom in Holland and then in America — not unlike Americans who escape blue states for freer red states or other countries. Under King James I, this Separatist religious community endured an unjust dual system of justice, like Trump supporters and Americans whose consciences defy Biden’s mandates. During 10 years in Holland, the Pilgrims realized their children were losing English values, like American parents who’ve realized schools are force-feeding children with un-Christian, un-American ideas.
The Pilgrims returned to England before sailing for America with 102 people aboard. Before the Mayflower landed, Pilgrim and non-Pilgrim men signed the “Mayflower Compact,” which created a government based on civil consent and united them against imminent dangers, like Americans require unity to defeat China’s impending aggression. Despite Indian help, the 1620-1621 famine and weather caused 45 deaths. Fifty-two English and 100 Indians celebrated the First Thanksgiving in 1621.
This Thanksgiving, let’s re-dedicate ourselves to this special season with gratitude, repentance, and prayer for our national (and individual) blessings, just as President Washington proclaimed America’s first nationwide thanksgiving marking November 26, 1789, “as a day of public thanksgiving and prayer, to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many and signal favors of Almighty God.”
Donovan “Mark” Quimby is a resident of Frederick County.
