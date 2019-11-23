DONOVAN (MARK) QUIMBY
History is ever-present. We hear, “History repeats itself,” or if not exactly, at least it rhymes. History similarities reappear from past to present, even for those Western ideals comprising righteous governance: truth, justice, and fairness. But not all judicial exercises exemplify this trilogy. Such was the case with the Pilgrims and is now the case with President Trump.
Thanksgiving is another opportunity to thank God for His blessings, both personally and as a nation. At Thanksgiving, we ennoble Pilgrims for their courage and hardships to achieve religious freedom from their King’s Church of England. They escaped England to Leiden, Holland (1607/08) and then to America where 102 Pilgrims and approximately 30 crew members arrived on the Mayflower in Cape Cod (Nov. 9, 1620). With Indian Squanto’s agricultural expertise, approximately 53 Pilgrims survived to share their harvest with 90 Indians during their three-day celebration.
The Pilgrims’ nemesis was King James I and his courts, including the Star Chamber with its disregard for basic individual rights and its flexibility to impose punishment for actions deemed morally reprehensible, despite not having violated the law. Its practices continue under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry and in Chairman Adam “To Hell with the Truth” Schiff’s House Intelligence Committee hearings, which fabricate never-ending accusations to impeach Trump and disenfranchise his voters.
Trump-hating Democrats can pursue truth, justice, and fairness by relinquishing their Star Chamber’s methodology, and instead, follow Judiciary Committee Chairman Peter Rodino’s 1974 report — “Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment” — used against President Nixon. This report “provided a . . . (historical) review of impeachment . . . as . . . understood from English history by the authors of the U.S. Constitution.”
Pelosi and Schiff violate Democrat Rodino’s report in four ways. First, there should be no preconceived verdicts. Yet, even before Trump’s inauguration, Democrats joined “the resistance” and judged Trump guilty of collusion with Russia. Even after Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation failed to identify a crime, Democrat lies, defamations, and now, hearings (kangaroo court) over an innocent Ukrainian phone call are seeking an impeachment cause.
Secondly, impeachments shouldn’t be partisan, but Trump’s is entirely partisan. Charges against Trump remain specious, fleeting, and questionable concerning whether they entail “treason, bribery, or high crimes or misdemeanors.” All Republicans and two Democrats voted against the impeachment inquiry (Oct. 31, 2019). Our Congresswoman, Jennifer Wexton, D-10th., also stupidly voted for this rigged political inquiry.
Non-partisanship includes sharing information and working across the aisle. That’s not happening. To control the anti-Trump narrative and prevent Republican involvement, Schiff’s chairmanship enables him to control all aspects of information. Democrats silence and restrict Republican input so they can frame their anti-Trump narrative.
Thirdly, impeachments require sufficient evidence, not necessarily beyond a reasonable doubt, but enough to be persuasive, clear, and convincing. Because Democrats put the cart (guilty) before the horse (evidence), they’re using “focus groups” to test word appeal for potential “articles of impeachment,” while scavenging for sufficient impeachment evidence.
Lastly, presidents are to receive the Constitution’s Sixth Amendment “due process” rights. Schiff hasn’t allowed Trump to have legal counsel who can subpoena friendly witnesses or confront anti-Trump witnesses, like the misnamed “whistleblower.” Nixon and Clinton received Sixth Amendment rights.
Injustice is ever-present. The Pilgrims escaped injustice from King James’ Star Chamber and achieved religious freedom. Trump confronts continuous Democrat witch-hunts where political power tramples truth, justice, and fairness. His exoneration means freedom from the “Deep state” and power returned to We the People.
Donovan (Mark) Quimby resides in Frederick County.
(1) comment
Donovan (Mark) has been listening too much to Devin Nunes and Gym Jordan
