CHARLES MARKERT
On Thanksgiving Day, I hope we all took a “breather” from the ongoing mental assault on our homes and families. That is not easy to do, but I did. My wife and I gathered together with two of our three sons and their families for good food and family love. It was heartwarming to hug and chat and eat on this day of remembrance to honor the memory of those brave souls who came to the unknown and carved out a wonderful nation of caring people. We thanked Jesus for those pilgrims, this land and for our families. We prayed for the protection of Donald Trump and thanked God for our president and his love of this country. We prayed that God would help us to keep this country from slipping into the abyss. Then we ate great food and enjoyed the comfort of our family.
If we can only preserve two things, let it be the current U.S. Constitution and the nuclear family. In doing that I have a warm feeling in my heart about our future. Our country is our ship sailing forward through time. Our Constitution is our hull and mast that represents our freedom and our protection. Our family and “we the people” are the sails capturing the wind energy to make progress. Our rudder is the essence of our Christian principles that guide us unerringly. The ship’s log is our history that tells us where we been and teaches us what lies ahead. And President Trump is at the helm, albeit temporarily. And Jesus is our navigator. The journey continues…Learn, think and act.
Charles Markert is a resident of Frederick County.
