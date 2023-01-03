The new year brings with it excitement for the citizens of our nation's capital. After a two-year absence of the goofy, whacky and absurd, Republicans have contracted with the purveyors of the loony to once again offer Washinton the greatest show on earth. Soon to be marching down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol will be a collection of misfits, weirdos and eccentrics stranger than any before assembled for a three-ring circus. So, tune up the calliope, raise up the big top and spin the cotton candy. The circus is coming to town.
However, patrons should be advised that due to unfortunate mishaps, the lineup of acts available for the circus's 118th season will be limited. Because daredevil high wire artist Liz Cheney fell to her death performing her delicate balancing act sans a net, and lion tamer Adam Kinzinger was eaten by the lions, the center ring, instead of being held by the daring elite, will be populated with clowns and sideshow oddballs. But fear not, there will be no lack of entertainment.
Already excitement is brewing over who will be ringmaster. Circus owner and producer, Donald Trump, caught up in multiple lawsuits, is otherwise occupied to be of much influence in the decision making. And having lost Cheney and Kinzinger as their sane anchorage, the clowns and sideshow kooks are at odds over whom they would like to be in charge. Adding to the drama, the spat has gotten nasty. The clowns' Lauren "BoBo" Boebert threw a pie in the face of the sideshow's main attraction, Marjorie "Truther" Greene. "BoBo" berated "Truther's" Jewish space laser act. This angered "Truther" so much, she threatened to bring a gun to their next dustup. "BoBo," with a laugh and a toot of her horn, flashed before "Truther" her last Christmas card depicting the entire Boebert clan brandishing assault rifles. Given this scenario, Trump toady and wannabe ringmaster, "Kave-in" McCarty, will find herding the show's unruly she-cats more than he bargained for.
Still, nothing piques interest like a new act. The sideshow has added George Santos, "Prevaricator Extraordinaire," to its stable of anomalies. Each night Santos will enter center ring and try match Trump's record of most lies told per hour. Should he inadvertently tell the truth, Fox News host Tucker Carlson will be on hand to cry foul for the infraction.
Parents should be alerted that one of the clowns on the lot, Matt "Gonzo" Gaetz, has a worse reputation than an itinerant roustabout.
With Republicans' expectation that this circus will trump any previous Capitol grounds show, nothing is being left to chance. Boss Trump's mouthpiece, newly installed sideshow barker Jim "The Lip" Jordan, is being tasked with promoting the irrational and the inane. Those attendees expecting the normality of previous ringmaster Nancy Pelosi's well-orchestrated carnivals had best prepare themselves for a new level of dysfunctional depravity.
"Ladies and gentlemen, let the show begin."
