Delegate Dave LaRock’s recent post on Facebook deserves a response for its continued promotion of pseudoscience and conspiratorial thinking. Let’s examine a few key quotes:
“We should be promoting well thought out advice for people to prepare their bodies to reduce effects of Covid.”
The best way to “prepare your body” for COVID-19 is to get a free, easily available, safe, and highly effective vaccination and avoid the very real dangers of a Covid infection. Delegate LaRock wants to invest in pounds of cure rather than ounces of prevention, it would seem.
LaRock goes on to write in the post that "People need good information to make informed decisions including information how to best avoid potential for harm to vulnerable populations and side effects of the vaccine itself.”
Want to protect vulnerable populations? Again, get vaccinated and vastly reduce your chances of becoming infected or infecting others. It’s prudent, it demonstrates basic kindness to others, and it’s good citizenship. The minimal risk of side effects are comparable to similar vaccines, as reputable sources will confirm. A COVID-19 infection is statistically much, much more dangerous than getting vaccinated.
“All decisions regarding mandates and closures should also be based on solid data and public input.”
Where is Delegate LaRock getting his "solid data" that contributes to his vaccine skepticism? Has he consulted with Valley Health, or with any other doctors, professors, researchers, or qualified, experienced medical professionals? COVID-19 vaccines are overwhelmingly endorsed by medical professionals and are proving their effectiveness right now through dramatic reductions in hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated individuals. I hope he has more convincing evidence than the flimsy rumors cited when he tried to nullify my vote in the 2020 election.
It is puzzling why my Delegate continues to spread misinformation from disreputable sources in the face of so much contradictory evidence and expert opinion. Mr. LaRock’s stance will only prolong our District’s wait for normalcy and will promote needless suffering and death. Mr. LaRock is hazardous to Virginia’s health. We deserve better representation in the 33rd District.
Ben Whitlock is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.