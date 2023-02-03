To all: Happy belated New Year. I believe that it is always a fine thing to sincerely wish happiness and good fortune for others. If done right, that small action can be a positive for that other person — and a positive for oneself.
Are we doing better than we were a year ago? By no means all, but I think that most people would answer "yes." Our country as a whole is unquestionably doing better than January 2022. (Now step back and compare this January to January 1, 2021.) Two years ago we suffered through one of the greatest threats in our country's history. We have made genuine progress since that frightful time.
Now think about how things could be even better if our leaders would work together for the overall common good.
Consider (in no particular order):
· Republicans went into last fall's election with no platform of what they would do if they gained power; they did the same in 2020;
· The attitudes and influence of that disgraced ex-president still dominate everything that Republicans say or do;
· Republican leadership continues to talk about defunding the IRS, cutting back Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security — and eliminating Obamacare;
· Kevin McCarthy "sold his soul to the devil" in order to get the votes to become speaker;
· The most extreme Republican radicals have been appointed to positions of power in the new House of Representatives;
· Republican "leaders" are already threatening to shut down the government, rather than raise the debt ceiling, if major cuts are not made to already approved spending. If the debt ceiling is frozen, the United States defaults on its financial obligations and the country — and the whole world — would descend into chaos. (We've already been through these partisan threats in the past and barely survived. Blame for the high U.S. debt covers both parties, but the massive 2017 Republican tax cuts decreased income and seriously raised the debt. The debt needs to be controlled, but not through brinkmanship.);
· Republicans have already introduced a Bill to end all income, payroll, and estate taxes, and replace them with a flat national sales tax of 30%;
· Some Republicans now brag about how minority votes in their states were reduced in 2022, as compared to 2020;
· Recently elected George Santos (or whoever he is) has been proven to be a total liar and charlatan, but Republicans don't care.
Nothing for the common good there. Clearly.
More could be added. Much more has been written in these pages on how the Republican Party is nothing like it once was. The warning signs have been clear for decades. The question remains: Why would any decent person vote Republican?
Democrats are not perfect, but most of them genuinely care about people, and this administration has accomplished many things which promote the common good.
Kevin Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
