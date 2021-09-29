SHARON WALTERS
The history of women’s rights in America is a struggle by generations of women for freedom against cultural, social, economic, and political repression that continues in the 21st century. The 1848 Seneca Falls Woman’s Rights Convention and its Declaration of Sentiments codified the struggle/movement for freedom by women in America, parallel to and superior to the American colonies’ Declaration of Independence. The Declaration of Sentiments asserts the equality of all men and women and reiterating that both genders are endowed with unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
The declaration proved prophetic with issues that included women’s suffrage, participation and representation in government, property rights, and inequality in education and employment opportunities.
Those were facets of repression in 1848 and are still today within our patriarchal society.
The American society has been a social system in which men have historically held power and dominance in roles of politics, moral authority, social privilege, and control of property. When the U.S. Constitution was adopted in 1787, the rights it affirmed were guaranteed only for certain white males.
Women have struggled through the ages to achieve various degrees of rights, freedoms, opportunities, and dignity against prejudice and oppression. This is exemplified with the right to vote in 1920, the initial introduction of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in 1923 for all women and men (not yet ratified after 98 years), the Equal Pay Act of 1963, Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protecting women from workplace discrimination, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978 making discrimination based on pregnancy illegal, and the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 giving women and men the right to take workplace leave to care for a newborn or adopted child.
The struggle and fight continues for other fundamental and constitutional women’s rights. The current laws supporting women’s rights are vulnerable to being ignored, weakened, or even reversed by Congress, the Presidency, the courts, or individual states.
The current Texas abortion ban trashes woman’s reproductive rights with unduly restrictive state regulation that is unconstitutional. The Texas laws only permit women’s right-to-choose if they can 1) determine they are pregnant early enough (just six weeks after their respective last menstrual period) and 2) overcome additional barriers and duress — a 24-hour waiting period, a mandatory ultrasound, a state-dictated script, few available medical clinics, and $10,000 vigilante bounties.
Roe v. Wade (1973) and succeeding legal cases have established a 48-plus year precedent that 1) the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction, and 2) that women have a constitutional right to decide whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy until the point of fetal viability.
Reproductive health and the right-to-choose are fundamental rights and personal decisions of women.
The fight by women and men who believe in the principle of equal rights and constitutionally protected gender equality is not over.
Sharon Walters is the Lake Frederick Democrats and Independents’ chairwoman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.