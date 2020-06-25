There seems to be no one, regardless of political stripe or racial creed, who is OK with the actions of police officer Derek Chauvin as they relate to the death of George Floyd on May 25th. We all see it as a human behavior that was despicably cruel and unjust under the moral standards that we expect from a police officer. We see it as a behavioral dilemma or impasse that should never be accepted.
And we wonder what could have been going on in Mr. Chauvin’s mind as the event transitioned from arrest and submission to tragic death. What could have justified such behavior? Was it racial hatred, mental imbalance or simply some very poor judgement regarding human frailty?
I know that ensuing protests across our land were quick to call for an end to such police behavior and the demands had overwhelming support. They called for the arrest of Derek Chauvin for 2nd degree murder and the other three officers for aiding and abetting. If found guilty, they could each get up to 40 years in prison.
There seems to be no doubt about the guilt of all four police officers, the only question remaining is the degree of guilt. That will be based on intent, premeditation, planning and deliberation. A fair and impartial investigation will follow with a verdict and sentencing that satisfies the rule of law.
As always, there’ll be questions about why it happened and what should be done to prevent a recurrence. Further investigation and police reform currently leads the list of efforts needed to prevent such tragedies, but bad apples are a part of human nature.
We always have the same kinds of questions about mass shootings in America. The United States averaged 19 mass shootings per year in the past 10 years. Extensive post-shooting investigations always point to the human element, gun availability, soft targets, inadequate security or because of some other aspect of human nature gone bad, i.e., just a bad apple.
Of the 800,000 police officers in the United States, the overwhelming majority are considerate, well-trained and professional. There’s another one-tenth of one percent that are sometimes inconsiderate and unprofessional, but unfortunately that may never change because human nature is not a constant. There are and always will be a few bad apples among us.
I sincerely hope that laws are passed by Congress and that changes are made within police training facilities to weed out the bad apples and further enhance the services provided by police departments across America. With police reform and continued oversight, policing services, which are vital to the security of all Americans, should improve, but I doubt that we ever see the perfection we expect, simply because of the dilemma we call human nature.
