Someone has to say it publicly here in the Valley and if The Star had audio to accompany opinion pieces, I would record and shout it. AMERICA IN 2020 IS NOT SYSTEMICALLY RACIST! Yes, there are racists among us. There are a few racist police officials who use excessive, even deadly force. But those are not examples of a country whose social and political fabric are infested with racists who lead and control racist institutions.
To lose sight of this fact is to lose sight of what needs to be done. Inane and dangerous ideas and policies grow out of false narratives. For example, the demands that police departments be eliminated or downsized.
How risky is it to trust those mayors and governors who are now calling for reforms and making accusations that their constituents are racist? They and their allies have been in charge for decades of the cities and states where problems have been most acute. They have lectured us about the coronavirus while imposing severe restrictions that have destroyed livelihoods and lives, but many of these same leaders have joined crowds without the protection they demand of us. They eagerly make sure they get their photo opportunities. But these same leaders will not allow groups that they are uncomfortable with to gather, such as religious organizations. After all, so they aver, “the science tells us……” These leaders are not racist, but inept and their shameful records in office and most recent actions should forfeit any meager credibility they may have had.
Peaceful protests can be a hopeful sign that our society does want to help. But to impose utopian solutions or to rely upon the social and economic policies tried in the past are recipes for failure. Most Americans want justice and conditions that will enable all to achieve comfortable, prosperous and safe lives. Racist nations do not have such good will.
We should not make this a debate about presidential candidates. Forget about Trump. Forget about Biden. Their minds are muddled and their words show it. Our national focus should be upon those who need help the most.
One important group is made up of many courageous and heroic single moms. They, in many respects, are alone. Their pleas are for help with their children. That’s where reform should begin. Parents should know they are not alone in bringing up their children and that communities are willing and able to assist them in their difficult efforts. In almost every culture, the family is the unit from which individuals derive strength, security and comfort. It is not racist to say that. It is a lesson of centuries, if not millennia.
At times, victimization can indeed be an important frame of reference, but it cannot be the core of a movement. The belief that our nation is permeated with racists must be challenged. Our nation is not racist. Lies never improve conditions. They foment despair and prevent any chance of progress.
