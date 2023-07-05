CHARLES UPHAUS
Who’s to say that our Supreme Court is corrupt and out-of-touch? Our current Justices are very much in touch with the people who truly matter in this country, i.e., the very wealthy.
Everyone recognizes that great wealth gives rise to great responsibility — responsibility to preserve and increase that wealth. And what better way to do so than by ensuring that we have a court that recognizes and shares that view. After all, to (slightly) paraphrase former GM CEO Charlie Wilson, what’s good for the billionaire class is good for America.
Thus, we shouldn’t view the showering of benefits — private jets, private school tuitions, luxury vacations, favorable real estate and stock transactions — on Supreme Court justices as being in any way antithetical to the concept of impartial justice. If God had wanted you to have a Supreme Court justice as a buddy, he would have blessed you with great wealth too. (Great wealth is, of course, one of the blessings promised to the righteous, along with other gifts of the spirit.)
Of course, trading favors or cash for favorable judicial decisions is a little too crass and obvious, even for most billionaires — a lonely and largely misunderstood group. How good it must be, then, to have someone you can talk to who understands the daily struggles and disappointments you confront and who empathizes with your plight.
So, fellow citizens, you can forget all that talk about ethical standards or court reform. Rest assured that in this country we already have the best justice that money can buy — if you have the money.
