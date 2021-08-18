As Joe Biden continues to botch domestic policy decisions and stumble with foreign affairs, most of us watch and listen in disbelief. What sense of loyalty and resolution could possibly drive this president’s decisions, which always seem to fail, as workable strategies to improve America on behalf of its citizens?
First, his decision to terminate an immigration policy that was working well for America after intense planning and effort under the Trump administration. Biden’s executive order on day one ended that policy and his total refusal to upgrade or amend his border policy confirms that he supports his unworkable immigration policy that now threatens America. Border officials now say the crisis on the southern border has become a national emergency and Biden calmly ignores it all.
Immigrants from all corners of the earth are spilling into America now at alarming rates that impact American health and security. July was the busiest month for illegal border crossings in 21 years. At current rates, at least 2 million illegal crossings are projected for this year. Many of those entering and moving to America’s interior are COVID-19 carriers. To make matters even worse, illicit sex and powerful drugs, including fentanyl, are also spilling in.
But our southern border is just the beginning of president Biden’s botches. Another executive order he signed cancelling the Keystone pipeline, a cornerstone of American energy independence, and also accomplished under the Trump administration, was also terminated along with 11,000 good paying jobs. For that botch, we now pay a dollar more per gallon at the pump and once again we depend on OPEC for oil price controls.
President Biden’s most recent foreign policy decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan resulted in chaos and mass confusion in that country, where 3,200 American military members and more than 50,000 Afghan fighters have died since 2001. Most agree that a withdrawal was needed but the withdrawal plan was a deeply flawed botch-job that has led to turmoil and embarrassment for America on the world stage. Taliban forces were able to quickly take over in Afghanistan.
Whether it’s the ongoing emergency crisis at our southern border, the Afghanistan withdrawal botch, the Keystone Pipeline blunder, economic inflation rates, his illegal evictions moratorium, or the fact that inflation adjusted wages in America have gone down every month under his watch, Joe Biden has failed to demonstrate that he is capable of effectively leading America.
As president of the United States, Mr. Biden is sworn to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. Equally important I think, is his duty to protect the safety and security of American citizens. He has failed to protect our citizens at the border and he has allowed our energy independence to vanish. Because of poor planning for the Afghanistan troop withdrawal and a resurgence of Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan, American security will be compromised again as it was in 2001. As the foreign and domestic botches and blunders continue, questions should be growing about his leadership abilities.
Leroy Donald is a resident of Stephens City
(11) comments
Yes, the withdrawl has been a horrible disaster, and Joe did not own it enough, though it was refreshing to hear the words "I'm responsible" and "The buck stops with me" again. I hope Pompeo is called to account for negotiating this with the Taliban, not the Afghan government, as well as indicating who the new president would be. And all those Taliban released from prision 2 years ago, Leroy, that doesn't make you go "hmmmm"? I also hope we have a full accounting of why this withdrawl was botched so much. Pity Obama didn't do it, as he rightly should have, wow, you could have had a field day.
The Keystone has nothing to do with higher gas prices. Look it up.
I can't read the rest because of the millions of immigrants pouring into all four corners of the country are messing with my screen. But I'm glad to see your freedom of speech is alive and well and spewing your crapola
Eight months in, and already a failed presidency. But hey, at least we don't have any mean tweets
Tony, they always live in fiction. What land of fantasy where Tinkerbell lives would not be called fiction?
If President Biden tapped danced across the Potomac wearing a pink tutu and not getting his feet wet, Trump Trash would still hate him.
They’re just poor losers.
I am sick of your Trump bashing. Can you list what Biden has done well? Trashing the Keystone pipeline was good for the green energy lobbyist in the saving of the planet, but agreeing with the Germany-Russia pipeline a good thing? Making all Americans wear masks, even those vaccinated, but allowing thousands upon thousands unvaccinated and sick to come and then disperse them across America, is an awesome idea? There are a few of you left leaning nut jobs, the infamous Nuri, you.... that must not have anything better to do but spew hate.
Well it's not failed yet, but keep hoping. No mean tweets and no wannabe Hungarian style dictator, either. I'm happy enough
The Winchester Star failed in its duty to subscribers by not adding the label "Fiction" to this submission. Biden deserves a medal for ending that folly of a war that has lasted 20 years and cost over 2 trillion dollars.
The most serious domestic issue is the retrogrades who refuse to exercise their civic responsibility for the common good and get the vaxx and to wear a mask indoors.
Biden is less than a year into his term and has done a heroic job of reversing the worst actions of the incompetent and anti-American tRump.
Oh yeah, bang up job reversing policies, like the one that kept our southern border from being flooded like it is today. Bang up job of putting his foot on the neck of the energy industry and now begging the Sauds to increase production of oil to keep our prices down. Bang up job of implementing "the plan" he said he had last summer to get the virus under control. And bang up job with the military, who has apparently spent far too much time learning new pronouns and looking for phantom "white supremists" in the ranks and not enough time planning what should have been a fairly simple evacuation of Americans and our allies in Afghanistan. But hey, at least we don't have any more mean tweets to worry about, huh?
So Biden leaves 5000-10000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan and assuages his guilt by sending a tweet to all those left abandoned that they need to get to the airport, complete with the caveat that the United States government cannot guarantee their safety? As president, it is Joe's solemn duty, not just his job, to ensure the security and safety of American citizens. It's not THAT he ended it, it's HOW he ended it that makes America look like a wholly incompetent and untrustworthy ally from exit day forward. This country is now a laughing stock and all you can do is bash Trump?
Tony I'm thinking we'll see much more of these short and creative memories.
So weird that Biden would be blamed for the withdrawal that was set into motion before he got there (Trump), 8 years of inaction (Obama) from a war started for dubious reasons in reaction to a national disaster (Bush 43) to fight a government founded by the Mujahadeen that the US trained (Reagan). But sure, 20 years of failure results in "bIdEn Is A fAkE pReSiDeNt!!!"
Why did your latter-day savior not accomplish anything?
Biden is not being blamed for "the withdrawal". He is being excoriated for the manner in which it is being conducted. There are American citizens in Kabul who cannot get to the airport because the Taliban has encircled it with checkpoints. There are Afghanis who helped us who cannot get to the airport for the same reason. This president has quietly slipped into another media ignored torpor and blithely ignores the fate of people who could have been evacuated. This complete and undeniable debacle can be attributed directly to Joe Biden.
