It is dangerous to look at data in isolation. When separated from context, data only tells a piece of the story. Let’s put the numbers presented by Mr. Bogaty (in his Sept. 11 letter to the editor "SOL scores show change is needed") into context by looking at Winchester Public Schools scores compared to state scores, local scores, and scores from districts with similar student demographics. For brevity, we will look at reading pass rates.
Decreases in Reading Pass Rates 2017-2023
Virginia: - 8.8%
Winchester: - 14.3%
Frederick: - 12.79%
Clarke: - 9.8%
Harrisonburg: - 21.5%
Manassas: - 18%
Charlottesville: - 13.8%
If you dig into the data, you will see similar trends across Writing, Math, Science and History. In fact, you will find that the writing scores in Winchester decreased by only 9%, while decreasing in Virginia by 18% for the same time period.
Now, let’s add the context of Winchester’s student demographics. From 2017-2023, Winchester’s English Language Learner (ELL) population increased from 23% to 31%. As of 2022, Winchester had the 5th highest percentage of ELL students in the state. Standardized tests given in the English language are particularly challenging for students who are in the process of learning English.
Similarly, the population of WPS students eligible for free or reduced meals has grown from 61% to 78%. It is well documented that test scores correlate directly to the percentage of students coming from low-income homes.
Despite the challenges facing our community, families, and students, I could not be more proud of the opportunities we provide our students that go well beyond standardized testing. As one small example, the industry certifications earned by our students increased from 300 to 585 in just one year. That’s a 95% increase.
The educational system has, indeed, faced considerable challenges over the past 3 years. Unfortunately, Mr. Bogaty’s letter used singular data points without context to discount the work of our educators and students. I am confident that we have the right structures and people in place and the innovative, evidence-based practices we are implementing will lead to continued improvement across all areas.
Jason Van Heukelum
Superintendent, Winchester Public Schools
