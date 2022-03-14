JOHN SHERMAN
We live in a time where politicians expect us to believe what they tell us simply because they consider themselves to be leaders.
The fact is, leadership is not a title, it’s a behavior; it’s a set of actions. The Board of Supervisors in Frederick County is lacking in these behaviors and actions, thus directly impacting our community’s quality of life.
Recently, this impact has been on full display in the loss of civility between the BOS and the School Board. Holding students hostage with budget threats because the supervisors cannot find a way to work with our elected School Board is poor policy, immature, and lacking in leadership.
We elect a School Board in Frederick County, and they operate with our authority to decide how best to utilize limited resources to prepare our kids to contribute to society and compete in an increasingly smaller world. Yes, they are dependent upon the supervisors for funding, but providing funding is where the supervisors’ responsibility ends. It’s the School Board’s job to decide how best to use that funding to operate Frederick County Public Schools’ day-to-day.
The recent actions of the BOS are going to drive good people from our schools. Tenured professionals will retire to get away from conflict created by tone-deaf politicians. Professionals not close to retirement will look for work in the private sector where they will receive fair compensation for their expertise and won’t have to put up with the increasing politicization of public education. Class sizes will grow, overcrowding will continue, technology will fall further behind, and our kids will suffer, which means long term, our society suffers because we aren’t preparing our children to compete in a world that is nothing like the one in which many of us were raised to compete. I do not think the current BOS is qualified to lead us through these times.
Rather than creating false conflict to keep us enraged, here’s what I’d like our BOS to focus on:
Approve the construction of a fourth high school and other FCPS capital improvement needs.
Bring reliable, high-speed internet to underserved areas of our county.
Collaborate with Winchester to solve the constant congestion on Pleasant Valley.
Work with the state to transform Exit 317 on I-81 to one more appropriate for the growth allowed to occur there.
Collaborate with other local governments to lobby Richmond for significant improvements to I-81 in our area.
Work with the state to construct turn lanes on Route 50 west of the city to improve safety.
These items are just the tip of a growing list of issues that require serious solutions. One could fill an entire Open Forum with items, and that still wouldn’t be enough space.
This is our county. The supervisors are elected to serve us. Even if a candidate claims a party affiliation, once elected, their job is to serve all constituents. The supervisors need to be accountable for their failure to lead. It’s up to us to hold them accountable.
Do you really believe what you wrote? FCPS is a fiscal mess. If we can get that budget under control the rest can be under control. 58% of the budget is FCPS. Sovine will not be transparent with his spending. The School Board is a bunch of rubber stamps . They gave Sovine a raise to 246,000 a year. That is a travesty. Imagine how many teachers could get raises by dividing that! Defund Sovine.
