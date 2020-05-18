IT’S NOT FAIR! That must be what the president is thinking these days. Despite the impeachment, the absence of the wall, the exploding budget deficit (and this before all the coronavirus spending), the self-dealing and nepotism, the swampier-than-ever swamp, the separated families and children in cages, despite the more dangerous than ever North Korea and Iran and the total collapse of our international standing — despite all these failures, there was still a fair chance that a modestly growing economy and record low unemployment to carry the president into a second term. It seemed so tantalizingly close. And then to have a pandemic, tens of thousands of deaths and economic collapse of historic proportions dumped on your desk. Not fair.
True, it’s not as though there were no warnings. It didn’t “come out of nowhere.” But even allowing for some early slip-ups, a reasonably competent president would have used a crisis of this magnitude to BOLSTER his reelection prospects, by displaying and conveying vision, responsibility, steadiness, resolve, empathy. Americans generally respond positively to strong, competent leadership in the face of crises — think 9/11 or Pearl Harbor or the Great Depression. Alas. What we are getting instead is confusion, quackery, self-promotion, blame casting, denial of responsibility, and even encouragement of insurrection against state governments to whom he has sloughed off responsibility. With this president, the buck stops anywhere but with him. Not surprisingly, his poll numbers are down significantly in battleground states. For which the president, true to form, blames the pollsters.
In fact, the American people may be finally tiring of this embarrassing, third-rate reality show, which not only is no longer entertaining, but is actually proving catastrophically dangerous to our very health and welfare.
Bottom line: We need to look out for each other, since the president is obviously only looking out for himself. God help us.
(9) comments
Russia Russia Russia! Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19! Sound familiar?
Move along, move along, nothing to see here! Hey, look! Squirrel! This distraction brought to you by your pro-China DNC! lol...
The latest antics of the Mad King are even more alarming than usual, with Trump's baseless accusations of his political rivals reminiscent of a third-world dictator's move to imprison his opponents. The whole farce would be funny if it weren't so serious. In the words of The Philadelphia Inquirer's Will Bunch:
"In the reality-based world, Obamagate does not exist. But the idea of Obamagate — starting in Trump’s diseased mind and springing like a virus to his compromised and unjust Justice Department, his propagandists on Fox News’ quasi-state-media, and millions of truth-decayed supporters — is all too real. And in a weird, bizarro-world sense Trump is 100% correct that this is all worse than Watergate, “the biggest political crime in American history.” But the crimes are an American president moving in for the kill on the very idea of objective truth — and the dictatorship that inevitably stems from that destruction."
Wow. Amazing how the Left can list those issues, most of which were... um, exacerbated by Trump's predecessor, and lay them at his feet when they were quite happy to ignore them the previous 8 years. Mindless, pro-Chinese media bots
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/democrats-have-abandoned-civil-liberties
The Good Doctor's link to a Matt Taibbi article seems like an example of stirring an already mixed pudding. Taibbi points out that Dems have given a wink to the Trump administration's suppression of information; with the shelving of CDC guidelines and press releases only one example. This is a repellent but all too common phenomenon in American politics. David Rohde's new book In Deep: The FBI, the CIA, and the Truth about America's "Deep State" examines the abuse of civil rights and privacy laws in administrations since Eisenhower; the first half of the book details the lawless wire tapping, mail intercepts and surveillance of hundreds of thousands of American citizens culminating the the Church inquiries and Nixon scandals. I can't wait to finish the book, which is described by one reviewer: "The second half of the book is a more extended look at Trump and his relationships with the FBI and CIA. His was a far more turbulent relationship with these two agencies than with any of the earlier administrations described in the book. The author attributes this rocky relationship to Trump’s lack of governing experience as well as his fundamental misunderstanding of the roles of the FBI and CIA. However, even if he was not always able to bend the Intelligence community to his will, Trump did succeed in restoring the imperial presidency originating during Nixon’s term in office and which was revived by George W. Bush."
L... o... l. Trump really is your Alpha & Omega, isn't he? BTW, how long are you going to appropriate another culture? Pretty sure that goes against the DNC/Leftist credo...
Yep, we are on our own There is no plan and it's all about "him". And an unfortunate minority thinks that's ok. Enjoy!
I've been on my own ever since I became an adult, sorry to hear you are unable to take care of yourself, all the guidelines are there, but children do like to blame adults.
Oh I am taking care of myself and my family, and reading the guidelines. It would just be really swell if we had adults in charge to promote consistency and perhaps reassurance that they wanted to assist the citizens, not blame others for their failures.
