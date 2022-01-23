Few, if any, prior inaugurations of a Virginia governor have generated the controversy and upheaval as that of Glenn Youngkin’s recent accent to the Virginia governor’s mansion. Youngkin’s defeat of former Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe in the 2021 gubernatorial election brought GOP voters to unrestrained joy, exuberance and exhilaration, although inauguration festivities were curtailed due to the pandemic.
The GOP thrill and excitement of Youngkin’s victory, however, has been dampened by several very controversial Executive Orders he issued on his first day in office, which has fostered serious questions of the new governor’s credibility, honesty and integrity. Greg Sargent well captures the essence of these responses in his Jan. 18 Washington Post article titled “Glenn Youngkin’s awful first moves are already sparking a rebellion.” By far the two most contentious and legally vulnerable of these orders (a total of 11) are his repeal of the mask mandate in public schools and banning of Critical Race Theory in public education.
Youngkin’s order repealing mask mandates not only contradicts a state law passed in 2021 by the general assembly requiring the implementation of mask requirements, but many Virginia school districts immediately announced that they will continue requiring masks in accordance with that policy, and in alignment with guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
That law requires school boards to adhere “to the maximum extent particle” to strategies protecting school kids from Covid-19 that have been provided by the CDC … backed up by various studies showing that such policies are effective, which significantly, specifically counters Youngkin’s assertion that masks worn by children are often ineffective and that, falsely, CDC research has found no statically significant link between mandatory masking for students and reduced transmission of Covid-19.
Former Governor Ralph Northam has noted that this law effectively made masks a requirement when he first implemented it. ABC 8News noted earlier this week that the order could be challenged in court as contradicting the law passed earlier by the state’s general assembly. Also, 13 parents in Chesapeake are suing the governor over his order repealing the mask mandate in schools, drawing on the 2021 state law.
Youngkin’s order on “ending the use of divisive concepts, including CRT, in public education” borders on pure dishonesty and divisiveness. In an interview with John Roberts of Fox News Sunday, Roberts asked the new governor to reply to critics pointing out that “critical race theory” is not being taught in schools and that it is merely a trumped-up phony culture war.
“There’s not a course called critical race theory, Youngkin admitted, but argued that the principles of CRT exist in Virginia schools today.” A recent issue of Vox notes that critical race theory was, until recently, an obscure school of thought in legal academia ... It is not a standard part of the K-12 curriculum in Virginia or elsewhere.
A Fox exit poll found that 25% of voters cited CRT as the “single most important factor” in determining their vote.
Hopefully, Youngkin’s avowed deep religious convictions will steer his conscious to revere honesty and justice and serve for the betterment of all Virginians.
Guss Morrison is a resident of Winchester.
