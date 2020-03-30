DONOVAN QUIMBY
The adage, “Curses are like a young chicken: they always come home to roost,” means that past actions affect our future. Individuals and nations’ security reap what they sow.
Chinese COVID-19 epitomizes a greater curse. America is experiencing the curse of failing to realistically confront the People’s Republic of China (PRC) – Communist China – as our foremost enemy. China has hated America since the Korean War (1950-1953) but surely welcomed American investments. America’s financial and political elites thought enriching themselves and playing impeachment politics were more important than ensuring Americans’ security. Their “globalism” ignored border security and enabled China to control too much of America’s manufacturing base, including production of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. Only arrogant nations governed by self-serving, ignorant politicians, who ignore history’s warnings, falsely believing in America’s invincibility; and apathetic, selfish, undisciplined, and uneducated citizens would allow themselves to become so vulnerable. How’d this happen?
Chairman Mao Zedong ruled Communist China from its founding (1949) until his death in 1976. His economic policies were disastrous. His “Great Leap Forward” (1958-1962) and “Cultural Revolution” (1966-1976) caused 30-million famine deaths and instigated political hatred and social upheaval. Mao left China in economic shambles.
In 1972, President Nixon visited Mao in China and signed the Shanghai Communiqué to improve U.S.-China relations. Effective 1979, President Carter established diplomatic relations with Communist China.
After Mao died, Deng Xiaoping became China’s leader. In 1979, he discarded Mao’s economic policies and began market reforms that enabled China’s economic modernization.
In 2000, President Clinton caused China to be awarded permanent, normal trade relations, effectively backing China’s desire to join the World Trade Organization (WTO). Clinton argued, “By joining the WTO, China is not simply agreeing to import more of our products; it is agreeing to import one of democracy’s most cherished values: economic freedom”, which the “wishful thinking” academic and political elites thought would develop into Chinese political freedom. China’s leadership wants power; it abhors political freedom.
How’d America go so wrong? (1) America’s elites underestimated the Chinese leadership’s will to replace America as the world’s most powerful country. (2) Administrations – Clinton, Bush, and Obama – didn’t prevent China’s cheating on WTO rules. (3) These administrations neither identified what industries and supply chains are critical to America’s national security nor prevented them from moving offshore. Consequently, America lost millions of manufacturing jobs and supply chains while placing Americans in existential danger from potential conventional, nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare. President Trump has succeeded in getting some manufacturing to return. (4) Congress hasn’t prevented large government retirement funds from investing in China. (5) Our government has failed to conduct sufficient disaster contingency planning. (6) Government schools failed to teach American history that promotes patriotism and the value of citizenship necessary to unify America in time of crisis.
Because of Chinese COVID-19, America is in crisis. Our economic outcome is unknown. However America emerges from this, we must demand a realistic, holistic national security policy. The young chickens are here. Next time, possibly buzzards.
Donovan (Mark) Quimby resides in Frederick County.
(1) comment
Seize ALL of China's assets in the USA and liquidate them immediately to pay for the damage that filthy commie country has caused with their Chinese virus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.