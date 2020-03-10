It is with great enthusiasm and confidence that I endorse Dave Stegmaier to represent Shawnee District as the Republican candidate on the Frederick County's Board of Supervisors. On March 24, the Republican Party's Firehouse Primary will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive near Costco.
Serving on the Board of Supervisors cannot be determined merely by social circles, it must be based on credentials and commitment. By voting for Dave, you will selecting a candidate who is defined by a vision for the future that Frederick County residents will need. This vision includes being a good steward of the taxpayers' dollars while ensuring that goods and services are adequately funded. This is backed by many years of experience serving this area in community outreach positions, and leaderships roles at church and local organizations. He has also worked with Bright Futures as a mentor to a local student.
The choice could not be clearer. Unmatched by any of the others in the race, Dave brings years of proven experience in public service as well as degrees in Law, secondary education and political science.
Dave has the steady temperament necessary to help build collations and collaborate with members of the community, school board/administration, businesses and associations throughout Frederick County. Dave will not roll over to the fringe organizations in this community and is not part of any "old boys network."
Unlike the other candidates, Dave has been involved in many local, state and federal elections over the years. Unlike the others, he is not emerging from obscurity for his own personal campaign. Dave has provided his time, talent and treasure year after year to the campaigns of many others. Unlike the others, there is no question where his political vision and values stand.
Finally, unlike the others, Dave has made it his mission to personally reach out to the voters of the Shawnee District as he launches his "Listening Campaign." You can't talk to a yard sign but you can talk to Dave. He's listening and ready to serve the Shawnee District on Frederick County's Board of Supervisors. Please join me to vote for Dave Stegmaier on March 24.
