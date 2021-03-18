MOLLIE BRANNON
I was deeply saddened by the Board of Supervisors meeting on March 10, 2021, concerning the topic of Deep Equity by Gary Howard. I spoke out against the teachings of that book being forced upon our teachers and in turn passed onto our students.
From my continuing study of the Deep Equity material it is clear its purpose is to instill the Marxist worldview (everyone is either an oppressor or a victim, they are not just people) into our teachers and not about equity at all. For example it identifies four “white orientations” and how whites must move from their universal racist views into the only acceptable defined group (the “fourth white orientation, aka Transformationist White Identity) mirrors the use of indoctrination schemes by Marxist regimes. As Vladimir Ilyich Lenin said, “Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”
My greatest concern is that this training empowers the teachers and students that agree with this worldview to instill it in all students while those that hold a different worldview are belittled and told their worldview is both the problem and unwelcome in the classroom.
I am curious if the school system teaches that oppression occurs every time Marxists successfully pit group against group, win elections, and eventually do away with fair elections. How many hours, I wonder, are spent teaching all students about the reasons our Founding Fathers chose to implement a Republic, or the benefits of our Freedom, Liberties, the Constitution, or a Free Market? Are they incorporated into the education process at every grade level, to provide balance to the teachings of Mr. Howard and his destructive worldview? There is a reason why the majority of students graduating from high school in the USA support socialism.
Sadly, I came away with the impression that the Board of Supervisors believes this issue rests with the School Board. The School Board’s position is “we only look at broad policy and business practices.” The Superintendent then avoids responsibility by stating that an “equity program” is mandated by the state, but I challenge the Superintendent to show us where the state mandates the use of Deep Equity materials to meet the objectives of an equity program. In the end, everyone claims that final decisions do not rest with them instead of working together to stop the use of the deeply destructive program.
I do applaud Supervisor Graber, however. He has been the lone courageous voice trying to stop this unAmerican, bigoted worldview from being systematically pushed on our teachers and youth while in the name of “equity.”
At the meeting, we were shown an actual Deep Equity-inspired eighth-grade homework assignment, one which Dr. Sovine admitted was authentic, proves conclusively that the philosophies of Deep Equity are already in the classroom. My fear has been validated. The clock is ticking, Lenin stated that he only needed four years.
