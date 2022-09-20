In my opinion, The U.S. Declaration of Independence, and the U.S. Constitution are second only to the Holy Bible as the most important writings in the world.
These three documents have shaped the world's only successful attempt at self-governance. They broke the mold of kings and oligarchs and dictators of all stripes who acted like gods over we the people.
They put a framework in place to ensure no one man or woman ever gains complete control over the occupants of this beautiful and bountiful land. At the same time, this experiment in self-governance and this amazing Constitution requires moral leadership to keep it from degenerating back into dictatorial or tribal rule by an elite ruler or rulers.
In addition to our willing and voluntary fidelity to the rule of law, it requires the maintaining of our borders, language, and culture. To blend into a nation with a unified identity and common cause, so that we can mount a defense against invasion from foreign forces and to prevail against internal evil, we must have a patriotic vision of what we want our country to be and the will to protect our Constitution.
We need to pledge our allegiance to this self-governance using the U.S. Constitution as our light in the "dark world" of the "survival of the fittest," and we need to believe two things. First is that there is a God and second is that you are not Him.
Verbal support to the U. S. Constitution must be the most powerful and congruent defense of these documents and what they stand for. Self-education is paramount. If we do not know what we want, someone else will choose our fate for us.
Our government must be held in check and perform only as servants to “we the people” and never be allowed to dictate all aspects of our lives if our democratically elected representative Republic is to survive. A representative Republic with no accountability to the electorate is unacceptable.
To make all this work we need a free and fair elections where it is impossible to cheat, and we need a free and fair media to shine the light of transparency on the process and the participants.
There are many more cogs in this proverbial wheel to keep this country free and fair for all no matter their race, religious creed or sexual preferences.
One large element of this is our behavior towards each other, the government, and God. You do not have to be a Christian to agree to follow the guiding principles revealed in the Bible that provide a world, country, state, city or neighborhood worth living here.
May we someday find peace, harmony, and freedom among us all.
Charles Markert is a resident of Frederick County.
