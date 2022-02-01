CHARLA HAYEN
I am deeply concerned about the increased pressure on parents to vaccinate their children with the COVID-19 vaccines. No one knows the long-term effects on children’s health and well-being. They are still under emergency use authorization and are experimental. [Editor’s note: The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-15 years old and full approval for ages 16 years and over. The FDA on Monday granted full authorization to the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and over, but it has never been granted emergency use authorization for individuals under 18.]
In the recent (November 3 to December 19, 2021) VAERS report which the CDC and FDA use for evaluating vaccine safety, 100 of the 5-11 year olds who took the vaccine had adverse reactions including dizziness, vomiting, and fever, with 12 reporting seizures, 15 cases of verified myocarditis and two deaths. (CDC.gov) It is important to note that a Harvard study on VAERS concluded that only 1% of adverse effects were actually reported. There is then reason to believe the 100 children reporting adverse effects from the vaccine is merely a fraction of the actual number.
Dr. Robert Malone, MD, a virologist and immunologist, and progenitor of the mRNA vaccine states that injecting a child with these vaccines is irreversible. The spike proteins created often cause permanent damage in children’s critical organs. The vaccine can also cause fundamental changes to a child’s immune system. Once these damages have occurred, they are irreparable.
Risks for children from COVID-19 are minimal. According to John P.A. Ioannidis of Stanford University, as well as many other credentialed doctors and researchers, the published evidence is conclusive that the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 is nearly zero. It has also been found that children are at low risk of spreading COVID to adults and other children.
The conclusions of Dr. Malone and many other doctors and researchers is that the risk of a serious side effect from these vaccines is far greater than the risks that COVID-19 presents for children. The scientific research and conclusions on all these points are very clear. I urge every parent to do his or her own research on this hugely important decision.
