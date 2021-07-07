GUSS MORRISON
In the past several months there has been a proliferation of articles, op-eds, commentaries and other media coverage on conservative Republicans denouncing the inclusion of the broader impact of racism and slavery as fundamental aspects of the teaching of American history in our schools, which has been classified as critical race theory (CRT).
According to a June 26 Star article by Bryan Andersson (Associated Press), critical race theory has become a lighting rod for Republicans as they seek to prevent schools from teaching or promoting it. While defining critical race theory has been a venture in academic subjectivity, several common characteristics include: a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism; the idea that racism is systemic in the nation ‘s institutions and functions to maintain the dominance of white people in society; an effort to persuade white people that they are inherently racist and should feel guilty because of their advantages; a divisive discourse that pits people of color against white people; an effort by conservative Republicans to severely restrict and constrain the extent to which the full legacy of slavery is taught as a part of American history in schools.
Just recently Florida’s state Board of Education banned “critical race theory” from public school classrooms, adopting new rules it said would shield school children from curricula that could “distort historical events.” But the Florida Education Association called on the board to reject the proposal, stating: “Students deserve the best education we can provide, and that means giving them a true picture of their world and our shared history as Americans. Hiding facts doesn’t change them. Give kids the whole truth and equip them to make up their own minds and think for themselves.” According to an analysis from Education Week, eight states have banned or limited the teaching of the critical race theory.
However, Anderson concludes, that “even those who condemn or seek to ban critical race theory in schools often struggle to define what it is, and that real-world examples of students being indoctrinated in its principles are difficult to find. And why so? Just listen to the Daily Beast: Heads up, Concerned Parents, there’s a new moral-panic bogeyman — fomented by the far right and Fox News — that’s coming for America’s children, and it’s called critical race theory.
Well, in Winchester and Frederick/Clarke counties and many other areas CRT has been brazenly and insidiously transmuted and applied to Equity programs, which have been widely implemented throughout the nation as a tool for teachers and other school staff in helping to reduce the disparities in academic performance and disciplinary incidences of African Americans and Hispanic versus white students. Thus, the “gross misinformation, distortion, deviousness and outright deception about equity efforts” by Selwyn Duke, Tucker Carlson of Foxs New, and Shawn Graber of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, which I noted in a March commentary on this subject, is exactly the type of criticism made of CRT, which certainly is not the same as Equity programs.
Guss Morrison is a resident of Frederick County.
If CRT is a myth, then why do you progressives push back so, so hard? Nobody does that to a myth. Clearly, we have caught CRT early on and have a chance to expose it and stop it. Which we will do. Make no mistake. CRT is just reverse racism. Say no to CRT in Frederick County. Say no to CRT in Virginia.
It's you tRumpsters' myth of the month...I always liked your "war on christmas", or "mr potato head" crisisc was a great one as well...LOL
As I told you, you are too late with your fear that the true factual history of our country will be taught to the children....way too late. After four years of tRump crazy, no one in the world sees this country as exceptional.
"early on" ??? OH, it's only been around since the 80s ...
Please explain how CRT is reverse racism, please explain what you mean by "reverse racism" and while you are at it, please give us your definition of what a socialist and marxist is? All you peddle is fear of all things not supporting white nationalism.
The right wing constantly gins up one culture war issue after another. A War on Christmas! Gay people getting married! Cancel culture! Obama's birth certificate! Save Dr. Seuss! Caravans of immigrants (what ever happened to them?)! Transgendered people going to the bathroom! And the always-useful "They're going to take your guns!" The sudden frothing over CRT (however vaguely defined) is just the latest in a long line of these manufactured culture war issues. And, sadly, some people are so gullible that they storm from one imagined outrage to the next. Why do Republicans do this? Because it keeps people distracted from the fact that Republicans have no ideas or programs to help average Americans. They stand only for tax give-aways to billionaires. Thus, their only hope is to keep a certain percentage of the population so worked up that they vote against their own self interest. At some point, you'd think people would get tired of being taken for fools.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
This is EXACTLY the point, Catherine! Anyone crying about “critical race theory” is just parroting the latest white grievance topic being pushed ad naseum on Fox news. More grift and distraction from the cult of personality.
