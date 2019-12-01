For those of you who have honorably served and worn a military uniform, please join me in condemning Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's arrogance and ignorance during the impeachment hearing.
His opening statement alone was an embarrassment to the Commissioned Officer Corps. He stumbled, rather dramatically with the reading of the words that were penned for him by another, to basically make a political statement and elevate his self-righteous attitude. Trust me when I say I can already hear the noise from fellow Infantry officers who detest his smug and pompous performance.
His condescending statements to Rep. Devin Nunes were nothing more than a subconscious, Freudian slip that showcases his personal belief that he is more important than elected officials. I guess this poor soul does not realize he was subordinate to every elected official in that room.
But the true blinding flash of the obvious moment of the afternoon was when his boss, Mr. Morrison, indicated his outright distrust for Vindman. Evidently Vindman has issues with integrity and does not understand the concept of chain of command since he chose to go outside the chain to happily share his opinion with one individual that shall not be named!
Those of you who feel sorry for Vindman’s lack of knowledge and candor, quit worrying. Surely he has already signed a lucrative deal to be a CNN analyst since he has unequivocally demonstrated his partisan views.
For the rest of the population in America that is not privy to the customs, courtesies, traditions, and protocol of our military members, this is not the conduct of a professional military officer. This is conduct of an individual found wanting, who is seeking only his 15 minutes of fame.
Well, his testimony was recorded for all to witness for many years to come. His punishment cometh as politicians, lawyers and Progressives, use his testimony in their case studies on how not to prepare for a hearing on Capitol Hill.
