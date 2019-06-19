On June 26-27, the Democrat primary debates commence. Twenty of 23 Democrat candidates will attempt to convince — emotionally coerce — us that they’re best qualified to be president and that their vision for America can achieve the Democrats’ identity politics equality goal to devoid America of its straight, white, Christian male malignancy.
As with all utopians, they’re convinced that only they possess the secret to grappling Heaven to Earth. The similarity among these candidates is their lack of real accomplishment outside the Democrat Party cocoon. Their greatest difference is how each has channeled their ambition so that Americans would consider them presidential material. Stand by to observe egoism and egotism, plus bloviating.
While we’re not prescient — we know neither the debate results nor the Democrat nominee — we do know something. We know the Democrat Party is America’s socialist party. We know socialism is out of sync with a human nature that yearns to be free, make choices, and enjoy the fruits of its labor.
Socialism is insidious. It changes society from one of individual givers to one of government takers, a society of ever increasing entitlement promises, and ever decreasing assets. Socialism’s destructive foundation is envy and hatred. Whether it’s Fabian or Marxist-Leninist socialism, history reverberates: Socialism is where innovation and initiative, and subsequently, wealth and its creation go to die.
History (and millions of illegals) knows that our Founders’ America has produced more wealth and potential happiness than any nation in history. We also know the Democrat nominee will strive to ditch our Founders’ vision of America as the land of opportunity and individual rights. That nominee will progressively implement a socialist vision by which government wrecks society in its attempt to achieve an ill-defined equality.
A Democrat socialist society would further limit freedoms and increases wealth redistribution through increased taxes, regulation, and when necessary, force, on us, “We the People,” while enriching themselves. Just witness the middle-class exoduses from Democrat-controlled cities and blue states.
Current polls say the debate winners and the Democrat Party nominee will be one of the following: former Sen. and Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and South Bend, Ind. Pete Buttigieg. Of course, one of the remaining 15 candidates could possibly breakout and be competitive.
Biden has been the political moderate in this field, but his flip-flopping shows he’s grasping to acquire socialist parity with his competitors. Sanders is America’s preeminent socialist (communist) whose dogma dominates the Democrat Party; although, he’s being pushed further to the left by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Warren, a.k.a. “Pocahontas,” is a political opportunist extraordinaire who lied about her ethnicity — she’s not Native American — to obtain a Harvard law professorship. O’Rourke and Buttigieg are lightweights, putty in the hands of world leaders, just like Obama was.
Finally, we know Democrats thrive on domestic policy because they’ve no problem spending other peoples’ money to buy votes. But presidents are mostly responsible for foreign policy. How will Democrat candidates’ protect us from our numerous foreign enemies? “Leading from behind” didn’t work.
(8) comments
Mayor Quimby is hitting the Fox/Inforwars/Breitbart crack pipe again.
Mr. Quimby is right on. Excellent compendium of of the Radical Democrat Socialist Party. Dems cannot handle the truth because of their irrational hatred for Trump, stoked by the leftist mainstream and social media..
Oops not
Mot...MAGA snd KAG
Elizabeth Warren didn't lie about her ethnicity. She simply stated that relatives had told her there was Native American blood in her remote past, which was confirmed by DNA analysis. According to Wikipedia, "while the vast majority of [Warren's] ancestry is European, the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor in [her] pedigree, likely in the range of 6–10 generations ago." Also noted was that "Several colleagues and employers (including Harvard) have said her reported ethnic status played no role in her hiring." It defies reasoning to watch Quimby assert that Democrats "will strive to ditch our Founders’ vision of America as the land of opportunity and individual rights" in the face of Republican efforts to disenfrancise millions with voter suppression and gerrymandering and give tax breaks and political support to concentrate the nations wealth into the maws of the the super rich-- the 1% now control 40% of the wealth of America. Quimby's comments are a perfect example of biased and deceptive commentary. Any one of the Democratic candidates would be a better leader than the swindling charlatan who currently resides in our White House.
Yes, she did lie about her ethnicity. She claimed Native American Heritage when in actuality, there are people that have more Native American DNA in their bloodstream that don't claim the status. Nobody in the Dem side can beat Trump. He's making America Great Again, and it's killing the Dems AND the Repubs. I look forward to both of those parties' demise.
Even conservatives should have some common rational sense. Warren did NOT lie about her Native American heritage. Whether some other person has more ethic blood is immaterial. But I'd mostly like to hear how Trump is making America great again. Is it the corruption, the nepotism, the emoluments, the appointments of morons & contrarians to positions of authority? Is it the love of authoritarianism and flirting with dictatorship and military parades? Is the big lies or just the small lies? Is it the tax breaks for billionaires or the political extortion to get Jared's half billion 'loan' from the UAE? Is it the paranoia and the politics of hate? The vilification of the media and nurturing of distrust in electoral institutions? Or are Conservatives simply content to watch the entire planet become consumed in an ecological nightmare of climate destruction while fossil fuel exploiters and climate deniers fiddle away the last years that could have made a difference to our legacy to future generations? At least you got a new hat . . .
It appears to be all of the above, plus, you know, GAG. Which is what we do when he whines about all the grievances he has personally suffered. GAG
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.