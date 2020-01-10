Lindsey Graham will soon become one of the jurors in the upcoming impeachment trial. Most agree that few have been corrupted more by Donald Trump than Graham. The once moral cohort of John McCain now often plays golf with Trump, the man who questioned McCain’s heroism and ridiculed him after his death.
Relying heavily on Charlie Daniels’ lyrics from “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” here’s a satirical poke at Graham’s shameless transformation:
The Donald went down to Flor’da. He was lookin’ for a soul to steal. He was in a bind, ‘cause of Nancy’s kind. He was lookin’ to make a deal.
When he came across this golfer, swingin’ a club and hittin’ it hot. So he jumped upon a hickory stump and said, “Fella, let me tell you what.
“I bet you didn’t know it, but I’m a hacker too, and if you care to take a dare, I’ll make a bet with you.
“Now you swing a pretty mean club, fella, but give the Donald his due. I’ll bet this putter made of gold against your soul, ‘cause I think I’m badder than you.”
The dupe said, “My name is Lindsey, and it may be a sin, but I’ll take your bet, and you’re gonna regret, ‘cause I’m the baddest there’s ever been.”
“Lindsey, rosin up your grip and swing your driver hard, ‘cause hell’s broke loose in Flor’da, and the Donald deals the cards.
“If you win, you get this shiny putter made of gold, but if you lose---The Donald gets your soul!”
The Donald pulled out his club and said,”I’ll start this trip.” And fire flew from his fingertips as he took a real strong grip.”
He pulled the club across the ball and made an evil slice, and a band of demons joined in, as the words he said weren’t nice.
An evil stare met Lindsey’s eyes as the air began to chill, and Lindsey’s hands began to shake and his knees just lost their will.
So Lindsey said to Donald, “I guess you win I fear, so sit on down in that chair right there, and I’ll tell you what you want to hear,
“Fire over Hanoi, run, boys, run
The Donald’s in The House of the Rising Sun
McCain’s in ‘the Hilton’ brought down low
Granny, is John a hero? No, child, no!
Lindsey was grovellin’, ‘cause he know’d he’d been beat. Droppin’ to his knees he kissed the Donald’s feet.
The Donald now had Lindsey pinned beneath his thumb, knew that Lindsey’d be of service in battles soon to come.
And the Donald smugly grinned, having stolen Lindsey’s pride, and he sang Lindsey’s ditty, now that Lindsey’s soul was fried.
Fire over Hanoi, run, boys, run
The Donald’s in The House of the Rising Sun
McCain’s in ‘the Hilton’ brought down low
Granny, is John a hero? No, child, no!
(1) comment
TDS in its most pitiful stages
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.