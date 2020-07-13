KATHY SCHEIP
Delegate Dave Larock (Open Forum, Winchester Star, July 13) states what every other politician publicly states: We need to get schools back to full capacity, 5 days a week. He says the governor’s plan is unworkable — but offers nothing new.
But other than vague references to possible CARES Act and other funding, I have yet to hear any details that are doable, funded, and planned for. The devil is in the details.
What cleaning, distancing, cleaning products and hiring of personal will be in place in just a few weeks? How about transportation?
What PPE will be issued to teachers and staff? Who will provide the hand sanitizer?
What will the school day look like as teachers move around in hallways, in PE rooms, in the lunchroom?
What extra staff needs to be hired to do temperature checks on every student every day? What is the plan for removing students from the classroom until pick-up by parents if they become sick? Will volunteers or trained professionals be responsible for this?
What is the plan to prevent parents, who need to work, from giving Tylenol to their children for the morning temperature check, but who are really sick and/or have a fever?
What is the plan for the rest of the class, teacher, bus driver, others on the bus, when one student gets sick?
Will students move about the classroom or will the teacher go to the student? Will the students sit for hours in the same chair without breaks? What will these breaks look like?
Will students wear masks in class? Exercising in PE? At recess? Obviously not at lunch.
Will teachers continue to use best practice lessons that use group work, shared lab equipment, manipulatives, books, games, partners, and small groups or will they go to whole class instruction, in front of the room, even if that is not the best practice?
Dave Larock goes on to say that projects he is proposing “will not be in place before students need to be back in school.” So why are we sending kids back to school if the best — and as of yet unidentified — proposals are not in place?
(1) comment
Teachers have become a catch-all bandage. They are supposed to teach, period. They now are expected to carry a firearm to defend students from shooters, spend their own money on supplies, discipline as a parent, until the parents object, now to prevent themselves and their classroom from catching something highly contagious. Plan? Don't need no stinking plan, get the parents back to work. Republicans under this president are shooting themselves in both feet. Not a bad thing, but why? LaRock and Betsy should lead the teachers back into the classroom and work for at least a week for a taste of what they are proposing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.